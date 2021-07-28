SHS graduates play East-West By Zack Nally Jul 28, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Swansboro High was well represented in Greensboro last week for the East-West All-Star games. For the complete story, purchase a copy of the July 28, 2021, Tideland News. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCommentary: CRT critics miss pointSeven file in Swansboro racesCommentary: Delta variant threatens improving economyMunicipal elections to proceed as planned: Filing underway for Swansboro boardOffsite EOC is OK, for now: Budget constraints force closer lookBudget OK’d, sidewalks not Images Videos CommentedCommentary: CRT critics miss point (22)Commentary: Delta variant threatens improving economy (17)Commentary: Drug tax unfairly targets poorest residents (10)Senate Republicans push to dissolve NCHSAA, place prep sports under state commission (5)Commentary: Night terrors dredge up the ‘what-ifs,’ best ignored (5)Budget OK’d, sidewalks not (4)Offsite EOC is OK, for now: Budget constraints force closer look (3)Ribbon cutting (3)Seven file in Swansboro races (2)Bombs bursting in air (2) Video Latest e-Edition Tideland News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesParents make first felony court appearances Monday following death of infant daughterCedar Point board tables ‘unusual’ variance request regarding shedMorehead City police arrest 2 in connection to infant death investigationNewport tire store owner seeks deadline extension to comply with storage container ordinanceDrivers transported to hospital after Hibbs Road collision MondayCarteret Health Care not requiring COVID-19 vaccines for employeesLast meal of ancient human sacrifice victim 'Tollund Man' revealed in exquisite detailCounty educators with ties to NCHSAA dismayed at lawmakers’ attempts to dissolve associationThe Buddy will hit the surf one last timeCOVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue to rise in Carteret County as delta variant spreads Images Videos CommentedCommentary: CRT critics miss point (22)LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Reparations are unconstitutional (21)EDITORIAL: We should be addressing freedom and liberty (20)LETTER TO THE EDITOR : Retirees need cost of living adjustment (20)Commentary: Delta variant threatens improving economy (17)Residents create website to oppose gas station on Lennoxville Road (17)Carteret County confirms 59th COVID-related death Wednesday (17)Carteret County Schools will not offer virtual option for pre-K to eighth grades for 2021-22 academic year (16)EDITORIAL: Gov. Cooper’s veto logic hurts local businesses (15)Murphy, others introduce bipartisan bill to expand diagnostic access to for Medicare beneficiaries (13)UNC IMS releases statement urging trustees to grant Hannah-Jones tenure (12)Carteret County reports uptick in active COVID-19 cases Monday (12)Beaufort planners recommend commissioners deny permit for gas station on Lennoxville Road (12)Emerald Isle to explore moving boat-launch channel to combat erosion (11)Commentary: Drug tax unfairly targets poorest residents (10)LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Vaccine passports (10)EDITORIAL: Caution needed on medical marijuana bill (10)EDITORIAL: County’s tourism numbers indicate growth concerns (10)EDITORIAL: Political science drives net ban referendum (10)Beach commission asks county for bonus for Rudolph (10)Crystal Coast area agencies, nonprofits worried about impacts of rising food costs on families (9)Cape Carteret commission endorses anti-gill net legislation (9)EDITORIAL: Tenants and landlords lose with eviction moratorium (9)Water quality officials issue swimming advisory for Morehead City site (8)Oceana seeks support for shark fin trade ban (8)LETTER TO THE EDITOR: It’s time to clean house (7)Beaufort advisors support historical marker project in remembrance of enslaved Africans (7)COVID hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care increase over weekend (7)Company president says Jim Dandy store, gas station on Lennoxville Road will provide ‘needed service’ (7)Plastic never really goes away (6)Elsa approaching U.S. coast, heavy rain forecast for Friday (6)Health officials encourage child immunizations ahead of new school year (6)NCCF holding forum on microplastic pollution Thursday (6)NC Coastal Federation, partners talk combatting microplastic pollution (6)Hospitality industry bearing brunt of labor shortage (6)Carteret County deputies investigate Friday drive-by shooting at Newport mobile home park (5)Senate Republicans push to dissolve NCHSAA, place prep sports under state commission (5)Beach commission, shore protection office plan study to ID additional sources of sand for nourishment projects (5)Swimming advisory issued in Carteret County as previous advisory is lifted (5)All 5 Carteret County election officials to serve through 2023 (5)NCDOT committee approves renaming North River span the Commissioner Jonathan Robinson Bridge (5)Commentary: Night terrors dredge up the ‘what-ifs,’ best ignored (5)Environmental groups encourage action to improve coastal water quality (4)Carteret County commissioners to once again consider water sale Monday (4)Emerald Isle turtle patrol notes illegal nest tampering (4)COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue to rise in Carteret County as delta variant spreads (4)Carteret Health Care not requiring COVID-19 vaccines for employees (4)Carteret County reports 21 active COVID-19 cases heading into Fourth of July holiday weekend (4)Carteret County’s occupancy tax revenue skyrockets again, shatters April record (4)Emerald Isle commission agrees to lease site at McLean-Spell Park to water corporation for well (4)Budget OK’d, sidewalks not (4)LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Join us on July 10 (4)Indian Beach police report more speeding on Highway 58 (3)PAWS seeks donations to restock pet food pantry; still awaiting Florence insurance settlement (3)Carteret County officials remind residents to protect against mosquitos (3)N.C. has a state-certified COVID-19 vaccination card. What’s that mean? (3)County planners recommend business zoning for Highway 58 property across from proposed RV park (3)Beach commission endorses DOD grant application for Taylor’s Creek dredging, Radio Island nourishment (3)Candidate filing in 2021 municipal elections opens Friday (3)Offsite EOC is OK, for now: Budget constraints force closer look (3)LiDAR data can inform planning for sea level rise on coast (3)Officials urge safety during Fourth of July home firework celebrations (3)Ribbon cutting (3)Rein in Cooper’s runaway power, Locke Foundation legislative experts say (2)Garland launches gun trafficking strike forces in 5 cities (2)Hannah-Jones chooses Howard after N. Carolina tenure fight (2)Shark Week 2021: IMS shark survey enters 50th consecutive year (2)Morehead City teen collects shoes to help others (2)Seven file in Swansboro races (2)East's Rose named Carteret County News-Times Baseball Player of the Year (2)Bombs bursting in air (2)Biden transfers 1st Guantanamo detainee to home country (2)N.C. lawmakers still have plenty of work to do on broadband (2)Beaufort’s Godfrey named state Wildlife Conservationist of the Year (2)Cape Carteret officials eye kayak racks for 2 town parks (2)State urges school districts to require masks for K-8 students, unvaccinated high school students indoors (2)At the Crystal Coast’s most popular tourist sites, visitation continues to climb (2)Carteret County reports 7 new COVID-19 cases Monday (2)Carteret County reports rise in active COVID cases Wednesday (2)Cuts in federal Victims of Crime Act funding hurt NC groups aiding survivors of violent crimes (2)Cooper vetoed a bill Friday that would have ended $300 in federal unemployment benefits in NC (2)Biden admin stepping up community grants from COVID bill (2)EDITORIAL: Historical Society provides a guidepost to our future (2)Cooper signs Farm Act over objections from environmental groups (2)Man charged with murder after street-racing crash kills boy (1)Poorly paid teachers work multiple jobs in North Carolina (1)CBD dispensary suing after $2M worth of hemp, marijuana seized at Charlotte airport (1)Settlement reached over 2020 police clash with protesters (1)Carteret County commission tables decision on water system sale again (1)Evening scene (1)Tennessee Valley Authority considers replacing coal with gas (1)North Carolina's largest city running short on liquor (1)Hooks retires after four years of storms, riots, and a pandemic (1)Group licensing: A new way for college athletes to cash in (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.