Headed into conference play, Swansboro girls basketball coach Kim Miller knew the 3A Coastal was “wide open.”
Three games in, however, the Pirates are doing their part to make sure that is no longer the case. They defeated West Carteret 45-35 on the road Friday, Jan. 13, to improve to 3-0 in the conference and 7-4 overall.
The Bucs are tied with Croatan atop the Coastal standings, with a home matchup against the Cougars (7-8 overall) slated for Wednesday, Jan. 25.
“The season is still young,” Swansboro coach Kim Miller said. “We’re less than a third of the way through this conference schedule. Anything can change. The team that keeps their momentum and stays composed in these tight games, that’s the team that wins this conference.”
West dropped to 4-9 overall and 1-2 in the conference with the loss.
Momentum certainly played a role in the Pirates’ latest win. The Patriots actually led by seven twice in the third quarter, but the Pirates sank three treys and a pair of foul shots to stay in stride and force a 28-all tie going into the fourth.
Then, with the Bucs leading 30-28, West was called for a shooting foul and a subsequent technical that gave Swansboro’s Gianna Fandino four looks at the basket. She sank three to give her team a 33-28 lead at the six-minute mark.
Swansboro took advantage of the shift in momentum, going on an 11-2 run to start the final period.
“We went cold in the second half,” West coach Lindsey Howell said. “We need to learn how to bounce back in a situation like that. Regardless of how we feel about calls, we have to keep our heads and bounce back.”
The Bucs had the hot shooting hand late in the game, going 11-for-14 from the foul line in the fourth quarter and sinking the trio of three-pointers in the third.
Fandino scored five points on the fourth-quarter run, Kendall Hackworth scored four and McKay Morris scored two. Morris was a sure thing at the charity stripe, too, going 6-for-6 there in the final period.
“We were able to get things under control,” Miller said. “We had let it get away from us when we panicked or played too fast. We got our head back and it worked like it should for us tonight.”
Miller also noted the change in pattern for her team, that a game like this one would have yielded a different result earlier in the season.
“It feels like a step in the right direction for us,” Miller said. “In past games, we would have gone in the other direction. That they recovered and stayed composed, it’s a big leap for this team.”
Morris led the Bucs in scoring with 14 points while Erica Johnson finished with nine. Morris also tallied three assists and three steals while Johnson pulled down three boards.
Hackworth finished with six points and 10 rebounds, Fandino tallied six points and five rebounds and Jasmine Ross had five points and six boards. Brooke Brady also scored three and Malaya Beasley two.
“I’m proud of the win,” Miller said. “West Carteret is a very physical and tough team to play. They play great defense. This is a rivalry game for us. Both teams go after it. So, to get this win, we’re happy.”
Swansboro will host White Oak (0-12 overall) on Friday, Jan. 20. The Pats and the Bucs meet again in Swansboro on Jan. 31.
Email Zack Nally at zack@thenewstimes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.