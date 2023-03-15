After the first two weeks of the season, it looks like the Swansboro softball team is the real deal.
The Pirates are 6-0 and rolling, winning close games and blowing out inferior opponents left and right.
Last week, they shut out Southwest Onslow 13-0 in five innings on Thursday, March 9, beat Washington 1-0 on Wednesday, March 8, and downed Jacksonville 10-2 on March 6.
In the first week, they clipped New Bern 4-3, defeated West Craven 1-0 and shut out New Bern 8-0 on Feb. 28.
Two of those wins came against particularly tough opponents, namely New Bern (4-1), the No. 12-ranked team in the 4A east, and Washington (3-2), the defending 2A east regional champion.
“I’ve been really impressed with how they’ve handled pressure and adversity,” Swansboro coach Shea Townsend said. “They’re keeping their cools and their composure. They’re a mature, mellow group that doesn’t rattle easy.”
The three one-run wins are a good sign for a ball club that went 2-4 in one-run games last season. The Pirates went 6-4 in the 3A Coastal Conference last spring, losing all four games by two runs or less.
Switching the mindset from playing underdog to painting a target on the squad’s back was a big focal point in the preseason.
“I think last year we surprised ourselves by how good we were,” Townsend said. “We made it clear to them early this season that we couldn’t put any team on a pedestal. We have to go into every game knowing that we’re the team to beat.”
At the heart of the team’s early-season run is senior pitcher Peyton Eckert, a Division I commit who is having a career year. She finished last season with 153 strikeouts in 23 games, an average of 6.7 per game. She already has 100 strikeouts in six games for a 16.7 average.
“She has been mowing people down,” Townsend said. “She leads the state in strikeouts through six games with 100, and I think the girls closest to her has less than 50.”
Eckert currently has a 0.35 ERA with just eight hits and two earned runs allowed over 40 innings of work. She has only walked 10 of 145 batters faced.
“She has just been dominant on the field,” Townsend said. “As long as we can scratch a few runs across, we’re in any game we play.”
Eckert is a standout hitter, too. She had the walk-off RBI single to score Payton Jensen in the win over Washington. Her .476 on-base percentage ranks second on the team.
The Pirates’ best hitter so far this season is Arianna Hoffman. She has tallied nine hits, eight runs, three RBIs and a triple. She sports a team-high .450 batting average and a .522 on-base percentage. She also leads the effort on the bases with 10 stolen bags.
“Arianna has been huge at the plate and she’s our leadoff hitter,” Townsend said. “She’s fast, she has 10 stolen bases. Her job is to get on base and she does it really well. Most of the time, if she gets on base, she’s going to steal second and the meat of our lineup can get her across.”
Other notable hitters on the team are Jensen with seven hits, eight runs and five RBIs, Savannah Remley with five hits and four RBIs and Shelby Maichle with four hits and four runs.
Swansboro’s next opponent will be East Carteret (3-2) at home on Thursday, March 16.
