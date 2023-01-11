The Pirates’ girls basketball team is on its first winning streak of the season after beating Dixon 40-23 on Friday, Jan. 6.
Swansboro (5-4 overall) defeated Heide Trask 51-19 on Dec. 16, the team’s last action on the court before the holiday break. Now, it’s off to a 1-0 start in the 3A Coastal Conference after defeating the Bulldogs (5-5).
The Bucs are off to a good start in a conference that is wide open. Only two league teams have an overall record over .500, including Swansboro and Richlands (7-4). Per the state’s RPI rankings, no team is ranked in the top 20 of the 3A east.
Richlands has the highest ranking at No. 25, while Croatan (5-8) is No. 28, Dixon (5-5) is No. 30, Swansboro is No. 33 and West Carteret (3-8) is No. 34.
The Pirates will travel to West on Friday, Jan. 13, after they hosted Richlands on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
In the win over the Bulldogs, Swansboro led by a slim 13-12 margin at halftime. The defense held Dixon to two points in the third quarter and the offense scored 18 in the fourth to pull away for the win.
There was no scoring information available from the game.
After eight games, the leading scorers for the Pirates heading into the conference schedule are Erica Johnson with 9.3 points and 5.6 rebounds per game, McKay Morris with 7.9 points and 2.8 boards per game and Gianna Fandino with 5.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.
