The Swansboro boys basketball team opened its new season with a win on Friday, Nov. 18, beating Pamlico County 66-47.
The Pirates are coming off a banner 2021-22 season in which they finished 21-4 overall and in second place of the 3A Coastal Conference at 8-2.
Four players averaged in double scoring digits last year, a tradition that continued in this season’s opener with 15 points from Ray Mitchell, 14 from Jeremiah Eubanks, 11 from Jermaine Cunningham and 10 from Garrett Panos.
Mitchell also pulled down seven boards and Cunningham tallied five rebounds, eight assists, four steals and two blocks.
The team shot 46 percent from the floor and went 13-of-19 from the foul line. Cunningham was the best at the charity stripe, finishing 5-of-7.
Other Pirate scorers were Jonah Holt and Ben Young with five points apiece, and Elijah McCallister, Tre Price and Jacob Nagler with two points apiece.
The Bucs appear poised to build on last year’s strong finish, which was a sharp turnaround from a 1-10 finish in spring 2021.
The program graduated senior leading scorer Gerren Jones, who finished last season with 19.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, and did not see the return of junior standout Isaiah Bromelle, sophomore point guard Ben Sherman or freshman forward Tayvion Tangiora.
It did bring back Cunningham, who averaged 10.0 points and 7.2 rebounds per game last season, and sixth-leading scorer Panos, who finished with 4.2 points and 2.5 rebounds.
The win over Pamlico is a good indicator the Pirates can be competitive this season. Of the team’s seven nonconference opponents slated, only two finished last season with a winning record.
Those were Pamlico, who finished 15-9, and Heide Trask who finished 17-10.
The other five teams all finished last year below .500, including West Craven (3-21), Southwest Onslow (7-16), Havelock (7-14), Jacksonville (9-13) and East Duplin (11-14).
The Pirates will have an 11-day gap between its opener and its next contest, a road trip to West Craven on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
The Swansboro girls basketball team eked out a 33-31 win over Pamlico County on Friday, Nov. 18, in its season opener.
The Pirates went into the locker room at halftime down 17-14, but held the ’Canes to just four points in the third quarter, outscoring their hosts 19-14 in the second half to grab the win.
The Bucs will resume action with a trip to West Craven on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
They won’t play at home for the first time until Thursday, Dec. 8.
Email Zack Nally at zack@thenewstimes.com.
