Two weeks into the season, the Swansboro boys soccer team already looks in midseason form.
The Pirates went from allowing 10 goals in the first week of the regular season to none in the second. After winning three straight games, they sit at 3-3 overall with three more weeks before the start of the 3A Coastal Conference schedule.
Over the weekend, they traveled to WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary for the N.C. Soccer Coaches Association Kick Off Classic, where they defeated defending 3A state champion Hickory 1-0 and Charlotte Latin 1-0.
The week started with a 5-0 thumping of Southwest Onslow.
“I thought we had a fantastic week,” head coach Doug Kidd said. “We made some changes and the kids are buying into it.”
The win over Southwest Onslow marked Kidd’s 900th career victory.
He has put up a 454-191-48 (.689) record between the Pirates’ boys and girls teams, part of his career 902-387-115 (.683) record throughout a career that also included a long stint at Watauga High School in Boone.
“There have been so many great people behind those 900 wins, it’s not about me at all,” Kidd said. “It’s the players who played for me, the coaches who coached with me and the administration and faculty members who supported the program. I’ve been very lucky to be part of two schools that have been very supportive of the soccer program.”
Kidd, former president of the NCSCA, praised the organization’s annual Kick Off Classic event and the opportunities it affords teams from across the state.
“We had over 80 teams playing over three days,” he said. “It’s just a great event that allows us to play in some unbelievable facilities and against teams we don’t typically see during the regular season.”
A second-half goal from Roy Rust propelled the Pirates over Hickory (3-1-1), which took nine shots on goal but had all of them stopped by Swansboro keeper Jayden McMullen for his third straight clean sheet in the net.
Swansboro only took five shots on goal in the match, and just eight against Charlotte Latin (1-3). Jeremiah Rodriguez led the effort with five, but it was Chase Grogg who slotted the game winner in the second half.
McMullen finished with nine saves in the net.
Against Southwest Onslow, Grogg slotted two goals while Riese Walker, Rust and Rodriguez scored one apiece. Cameron Callahan had two assists and Sean DePhillips and Logan Wilson tallied one apiece.
The Pirates took 31 total shots and placed 16 on frame, while McMullen only needed five saves to keep the clean sheet. Backup goalie Camren Surunis also had one save.
Kidd said that he is pleased but by no means satisfied with the improvement shown over the last three games.
“We still have a lot of work ahead of us, things we have to do better, but this was a huge step in the right direction,” he said. “We still need to improve on connecting and possessing the ball going forward on the attack. We want to be consistent. We don’t want to take steps backward.”
