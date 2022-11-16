The Swansboro Century’s Club 30th annual Speckled Trout Tournament and Clam Chowder Cook-Off took place as scheduled on Saturday, Nov. 12., even with departing Hurricane Nicole making her presence felt in Onslow County.
The event pulled in 36 boats for the fishing tournament and nine businesses plus one individual entered into the clam chowder competition.
John Gainey, R.D. Benedict and Parker Benedict teamed up to win the speckled trout competition with an aggregate weight of 18.85 pounds. That netted the team a prize of $1,944 from the tournament’s $7,900 purse.
Lenny Branch, Trevor Branch and John Radabaugh placed a close second with 18.6 pounds of aggregate weight for a prize of $810.
The team of Ryan Dolph and Bryce Jones rounded out the podium with a third-place aggregate of 17.25 pounds worth $540 in prize money. The same team won the Tournament Within a Tournament division for an extra $725 in prizes.
Three other categories awarded prize money to its winners. The Veteran division went to Cynthia Nealey for a 2.25-pound catch worth $350 in prizes, Tiffany Banks won the Lady Angler award for a 4.4-pound catch worth $550 in prize money and the Youth Angler winner was Andrew Boucher with a 4.45-pounder worth $100 in prizes.
The winner of the clam chowder competition’s Restaurant division was Boro Restaurant, followed by Swansboro Food & Beverage in second place and Riverside in third. Michael Geelhart was the winner of the Individual category.
Judges in the competition were Jody Dobbs, Susan Casper and Jimmy Williams.
The fishing tournament and clam chowder competition raised $12,000 for the Century Club, funds that will be used to fund capital improvement projects for the various sports programs at Swansboro High and Middle schools.
The fishing tournament is part of a series coordinated through the Jacksonville-Onslow County Sports Commission.
