Swansboro held its first spring track and field meet on Wednesday, March 1.
The girls squad won the three-team meet with 88 points, followed by White Oak with 60 and Dixon with 26. On the boys’ side, the Pirates finished second with 52 points, behind White Oak’s 114 but ahead of Dixon’s 17.
Layla Bryant had a field day at the event, winning the 100-meter dash in 13.77 seconds, capturing the 400-meter dash in 1 minute, 4.2 seconds and finishing third in the 200-meter dash with a 29.03 clocking.
Marielle Hirkala also collected two victories in the meet. She won the 1,600-meter run in 6:19.05 and the 3,200 meters in 13:58.
In the 100-meter hurdles, Lisa Ferguson finished in first place with a 16.00 clocking while McKenna Panos placed second in 17.40. Ferguson also finished second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 50.78 that was 0.26 seconds off first place.
Kaydince Scalon placed third in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:45.
Swansboro placed in all three relay events, finishing second in the 1,600-meter relay with a time of 5:08.80, placing second in the 800 meters in 2:01, third in the 400 meters in 56.07 and third in the 3,200 meters in 11:43.40.
The Pirates placed two competitors in the top two of the high jump, with Panos measuring 5 feet, 0 inches to win and Ferguson placing second in 4-10. Panos also won the pole vault event with a height of 10-00.
The entire podium of the long jump was made up of Pirates. McKay Morris won with a 14-11 leap, Breana Richards placed second with a 14-04.5 jump and Ferguson placed third with a 14-02 measurement.
Swansboro did the same in the triple jump, where Panos won with a 30-02.5 leap, Morris placed second with a 29-06 measurement and Richards was third with a 27-08 jump.
Erica Johnson won the discus with a 82-03 toss and she topped the shot put competition with a 30-03 throw. Alison Gallo placed third in the discus with a 63-02 toss.
In the boys meet, the Pirates topped the 110-meter hurdles event with Dean Massaquoi winning in 17.10 and Derrick Buchanan placing second in 19.16.
The duo had the same result in the 300-meter hurdles, with Massaquoi winning in 44.70 and Buchanan placing second in 47.93.
Buchanan got his own first-place finish in the high jump with a winning 5-06 leap. Amare Caines placed second with a 5-04 measurement.
Stone Billings finished second in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 13:15 and Massaquoi placed second in the triple jump with a 38-01 leap.
In the pole vault, James Yesunas cleared 10-00 to finish in second while Billings cleared 7-06 to place third.
Hyuga Doreus placed second in the discus with a 123-02 toss that was only 1-09 off the top spot. He also placed third in the shot put with a 38-08 throw that was one foot off first place.
The Pirates placed second in the 1,600-meter relay with a time of 3:54 and they finished second in the 3,200-meter relay in 10:17.20.
Email Zack Nally at zack@thenewstimes.com.
