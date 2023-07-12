The Swansboro High School gymnasium is getting a facelift this summer.
For the first time since the gymnasium was constructed nearly 30 years ago, the school staple is undergoing a repainting makeover courtesy of funds raised from the Century Club and the county.
The project has been on a short list of capital improvements for years, but everything lined up for it this summer.
“Every year we have put it on the capital outlay,” Swansboro Principal Dr. Helen Gross said, “but there have always been other things that were more important on the list.”
Instead of relying on the county-specific capital expenditure process, the school turned to its athletic boosters organization.
“I proposed it this year to our Century Club, who are just wonderful,” Gross said. “They quickly got behind it.”
The total cost to paint the gym was $50,000, but the school struck a deal between labor cost provided by the boosters and the cost of the paint covered by the county. Cowell Painting of Jacksonville was contracted for the project.
The repaint is projected to wrap up next week, after which the gym floors will be sanded and stained and an art teacher from the school, Erin Strohschein, will also paint a mural above the home side bleachers.
“It already looks so much better and they’re not even done yet,” Swansboro Co-Athletic Director Brett McFarland said.
In addition to fronting the labor cost of repainting, the Century Club also donated a new sound system for the gymnasium.
“Come August, for volleyball season, it will be a totally new experience in our gymnasium than when school let out,” Gross said.
The gymnasium is a multipurpose facility for the school, hosting assemblies and keystone events like graduation. On the sports side, the refreshed look is certainly deserving of the recent success from the school’s boys and girls basketball programs.
The boys have gone a combined 41-9 over the last two seasons while the girls team has put up a combined 52-29 record since 2019.
“(The gym) is an important place for our school,” Gross said. “To give it a fresh look is important to our community. You want to feel pride in your school, and that starts with what it looks like when you walk in the door.”
Construction on the gym has forced adjustments for summer practices. The volleyball team is training in an adjacent room fashioned to fit a net, while the basketball team is practicing at nearby Swansboro Middle School.
The repainted gymnasium isn’t the only change to athletic facilities at the school this summer. The track is being resurfaced for the first time in over a decade and there will also be a new ticket booth for the football stadium and a new press box for the softball field.
“It’s been a monumental year for us in terms of capital improvements,” Gross said. “We have been able to accomplish a lot.”
The first athletic contest scheduled to take place in the newly-painted gymnasium is a home volleyball match against Lejeune scheduled for Aug. 16.
