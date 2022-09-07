The Swansboro boys soccer team is playing “smarter and smarter” each game these days.
The Pirates have rocketed out of the gates this season with a 7-0 start, capped off by a 3-2 win at Jacksonville last week. The Bucs are out-scoring their opponents a combined 29-6 and are ranked No. 3 in the 3A east classification per MaxPreps.com.
Head coach Doug Kidd wasn’t sure what to expect before the season began, but he has been impressed so far with what he has seen.
“They’re playing well,” he said. “Even when they make mistakes, they’re trying the right things. They have really bought in with the tactics and the coaching. We’re having a good time right now, but we’re not satisfied.”
The win over No. 15 Jacksonville (2-3-2) was the latest in a line of impressive wins over ranked opponents. It was the program’s first win over the Cardinals since 2016 when the Pirates swept them in their 3A Coastal Conference series.
All five goals in that match came in the second half.
“We were a lot more composed than we have been in previous years,” Kidd said. “We showed a lot of maturity and intelligence in that game. Past teams would have melted when things got hard in that game, but this team didn’t. We didn’t panic.”
The game-winner in the match came with 14 minutes left on the clock off the foot of Steven Floyd, who leads the team this season with 17 goals and two assists. Floyd finished last season with a team-high 19 goals and eight assists.
“He has really matured since last year,” Kidd said. “The difference is, he’s playing so much smarter. I don’t know another way to sum it up. His intelligence factor has gone through the roof.”
Logan Wilson and Chase Grogg also scored goals in the win. Garrett Panos and Sean DePhillips each dished an assist. The Pirates took 17 total shots, placing 13 on frame led by two apiece from Jeremiah Rodriguez, Linus Rischieter, Wilson, Floyd and Grogg.
In the net, keeper Drew Pittman made eight saves on 10 opposing shots on goal. The senior has 30 saves this season and has tallied three shutouts.
As the season has progressed, one thing Kidd has enjoyed is the extra personnel.
“We’re deeper in all positions,” Kidd said. “We’re going about 15-16 players deep right now, and that’s huge. When we went to Raleigh for the Kick-Off Classic, it was hot. But we were able to sub in a lot of guys and stay fresh. That was huge.”
The Pirates’ nonconference schedule is far from over with another three weeks until the slate of Coastal games begin. Swansboro will travel to Fike (1-3-2) on Thursday, Sept. 8, and will host Northside-Jacksonville (2-1-1) on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
“We’re demanding more out of the kids now,” Kidd said. “We’ve seen a certain level, but now we have to get better. The target is only going to get bigger and bigger each week.”
The conference schedule begins on Sept. 27 with a trip to Croatan, last year’s undefeated league champion.
Email Zack Nally at zack@thenewstimes.com.
