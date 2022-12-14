The Swansboro indoor track and field team traveled to West Carteret on Wednesday, Dec. 7, for a 3A Coastal Conference meet.
The Pirates got their best finish from the girls squad with 73 team points for third place. West won the meet with 165.33 points followed by Croatan with 155.33.
There were three individual wins for the team, including two from Delaney Horton. She captured the 1,600-meter run in 5 minutes, 36 seconds and she was the top finisher in the 3,200 meters with a 12:30.51 clocking.
The other win came from Lisa Ferguson in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 9.20 seconds. She also placed second in the high jump with a height of 5 feet, 2 inches.
Layla Bryant placed third in two events to give the Bucs two more podium finishes. She clocked a 7.60 time in the 55-meter dash and a time of 44.16 in the 300 meters.
The Bucs’ boys squad placed fourth overall with 66 points. Croatan won the meet with 159.86, West placed second with 113.6 and White Oak placed third with 68.93.
The team placed two competitors on the podium of the 55-meter hurdles. Derrick Buchanan placed second in 8.33 and Dean Massaquoi was third with a time of 9.01.
Buchanan also placed second in the high jump with a leap of 5-08, while Massaquoi also placed second in the triple jump with a measurement of 39-00.
Jack Lees gave the squad one more podium placement with second in the 55-meter dash in 6.64.
