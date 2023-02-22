It’s hard to beat the same team three times in a season.
White Oak learned that on Friday, Feb. 17, when the Swansboro boys basketball team defeated the Vikings 45-42 to capture the 3A Coastal Conference tournament finals.
The grudge win came after the Pirates (20-4 overall) tied for second in the regular season standings and White Oak (20-5) won the conference outright.
“Kudos to the guys,” Swansboro coach Brett McFarland said. “They could have folded under pressure, but they didn’t. Anytime you can beat West Carteret and White Oak in the same week, you’re doing pretty good.”
Winning the conference tournament broke the regular season tie for second place between Swansboro and West Carteret, earning the Pirates the No. 11 seed in the 3A east bracket and a first-round matchup with No. 22 Richlands (14-11) on Tuesday.
“You never want to see a team four times, but that’s where we are,” McFarland said. “At least I don’t have to do much scouting.”
Swansboro defeated the Wildcats twice in conference and a third in a holiday tournament. The winner of the fourth game will go on to face either No. 6 Seventy-First (24-2) or No. 27 Triton (14-10).
The Pirates will have a lot of youth in the starting rotation for the playoffs – five of the top six scorers are underclassmen and two of the top three are sophomores – but McFarland isn’t concerned.
“They are so calm, cool and collected, I don’t think pressure is going to affect them,” he said. “They have had plenty of opportunities to buckle under pressure in this conference, and they didn’t.”
The conference was well-represented when the playoff seedings were released on Saturday. Five of the six teams advanced, including White Oak at No. 4, Swansboro at No. 11, West (17-7) at No. 14, Richlands at No. 22 and Croatan (11-12) at No. 30.
In the finals win over White Oak, Swansboro only led 28-26 going into the fourth quarter as both defenses gave little leeway. The Pirates led by six for most of the period, up until the Vikings went on a 5-0 run to force a 42-41 score with less than a minute left in the game.
White Oak’s C.J. Jackson sank two free throws to give his team a brief lead, soon to be erased by a jumper from Jermaine Cunningham with 31 ticks on the clock. Ray Mitchell sank two free throws with 11.7 on the clock to give the game its final score.
Cunningham led the team in scoring with 12 points and added six rebounds and two blocks. Jeremiah Eubanks scored 10, Jonah Holt tallied nine points and three rebounds and Elijah McCallister scored seven.
Mitchell absolutely stuffed the stat sheet with eight points, 17 rebounds, five assists, two steals and four blocks.
To reach the finals, Swansboro had to beat West 89-68 in the semifinal round on Wednesday, Feb. 15. The Pirates also defeated the Morehead City team 61-54 on Jan. 31.
“They’re always on the top of their game,” McFarland said. “Feels good to be right there with them.”
The Pirates rained down 13 three-pointers in that game en route to the most points in a single contest all season.
“The offense is really jelling right now,” McFarland said. “They’re running one of our sets of offense the best they ever have. We’ve been able to add so many different elements and layers to the offense because of how well they’re running it.”
Cunningham led with 33 points in the win while Eubanks scored 22, Holt 14 and Mitchell 11.
Email Zack Nally at zack@thenewstimes.com.
Purchase a copy of the Feb. 22, 2023, Tideland News for the story on the girls' championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.