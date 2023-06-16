Swansboro High School recognized two coaches as the best for the athletic program this school year.
Tennis coach Sean McGill earned the school’s Coach of the Year award, while Chrissy Taylor was named the Assistant Coach of the Year.
McGill, who earned the same distinction for the 3A Coastal Conference in the fall, helped the girls tennis team finish 12-3 overall and win the program’s first conference championship since 2014 with a 9-1 record.
Two of the team’s three losses came against nonconference opponents, including a 5-4 defeat to Laney in the season opener and a 5-4 loss to J.H. Rose in the first round of the 3A dual team state playoffs.
The Pirates’ longest win streak was nine games stretching from Aug. 18 to Sept. 27. Their only league loss was a 5-4 tilt with West Carteret. To win the conference, however, Swansboro also defeated West 7-2 and bested Croatan twice by dual scores of 5-4.
In the spring, McGill led the boys tennis team to a 7-7 overall finish and a 5-5 record in the Coastal that helped it tie for third place. The team’s best winning streak was four games between March 30 and April 17.
Taylor helped assist the boys and girls soccer teams as well as Swansboro’s swim team.
In the fall, the boys soccer team finished 19-5 overall and placed second in the conference with a 7-3 record. The Pirates reached the second round of the state playoffs before falling to regional semi-finalist Carrboro 4-3 in double overtime.
In the winter, the Pirate swim team finished second in the conference and had eight individual swimmers and one relay team named all-conference.
In the spring, Swansboro’s girls soccer team placed fourth in the conference at 4-6 and finished 9-10-2 overall.
The team lost to Carrboro 3-2 in the first round of the playoffs.
