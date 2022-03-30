Pirate girls take field for lacrosse By Zack Nally Mar 30, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The first-ever girls lacrosse meeting between Croatan and Swansboro went the Cougars’ way on Monday, March 28. For the complete story purchase a copy of the March 30, 2022, Tideland News. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesProperty values on the rise: Increases can be steepCommentary: Democrats must be open to everyone for successCommentary: Newly minted Democrat feels slighted by countyPrimary features odd matchup within partyVisitors in mind: Swansboro finds center’s status can be reclaimedPlanning for high tide: Resilient in face of rising sea levelCommentary: Seizing funds wrong way to wage the ‘war on evil’Commentary: Ukraine under siege but its people are resolute Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedCommentary: Ukraine under siege but its people are resolute (18)Planning for high tide: Resilient in face of rising sea level (9)Commentary: Democrats must be open to everyone for success (6)Visitors in mind: Swansboro finds center’s status can be reclaimed (5)Commentary: Newly minted Democrat feels slighted by county (4)Commentary: Seizing funds wrong way to wage the ‘war on evil’ (4) Video Latest e-Edition Tideland News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHistoric Carteret County Home in Beaufort saved, restoration planned by new ownersNational Weather Service confirms tornado in North CarolinaCCSO seeks help locating runaway Marshallberg teenArea Crime Reports - March 18-25Two great white sharks spotted in Pamlico SoundBeaufort planners table proposal for new subdivision after opposition from residentsTaylors Creek dredging, Radio Island nourishment project underway; county closes public beach access (updated)Police: Missing NC man found dead in submerged carArea Death Notices - March 22, 23 & 24County towns preparing for sea level rise; NOAA report says sea level may rise over 12 inches by 2050 Images Videos CommentedLETTER TO THE EDITOR: What a difference a year makes (31)LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Proposed oyster farms: please, do not do this (30)EDITORIAL: Inflation creates an added tax burden (24)EDITORIAL: Too much analysis, too little action (19)Commentary: Ukraine under siege but its people are resolute (18)LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Putin is not all the problem (12)Sharp rise in HIV, syphilis cases alarms county health officials (12)While COVID-19 cases decline, health director cautions future spikes expected (11)Peletier seeks post office for western Carteret; plans trash pickup along Highway 58 with Carteret Big Sweep (10)US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports (10)Atlantic Beach council wants to create shellfish leasing map as agencies debate floating structures for aquaculture operations (9)Planning for high tide: Resilient in face of rising sea level (9)Coastal Environmental Partnership to begin producing renewable natural gas at Tuscarora landfill (9)Cape Carteret board recommends land-use plan adoption, debate ahead (7)LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Do not fall prey to the hyperbole and fearmongering (7)Carteret Community College moves forward with facilities improvements (6)Amid pandemic, report shows significant increase in dropouts, decrease in crime, suspensions in county schools (6)LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Be careful what you wish for (6)EDITORIAL: County beach commission deserves better treatment (6)Commentary: Democrats must be open to everyone for success (6)Front Street business owners, managers voice concerns about proposal that would eliminate parking spaces (5)County, region planning for growth as economic development officials estimate 3.5% population increase by 2025 (5)LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Pine Knoll Shores: spending what they don’t have (5)Visitors in mind: Swansboro finds center’s status can be reclaimed (5)County towns preparing for sea level rise; NOAA report says sea level may rise over 12 inches by 2050 (5)County consumers feel pinch of soaring gas prices (5)Board reviews health department, DSS budgets with requests for additional positions (5)EDITORIAL: Sunshine Week highlights the public’s right to know (5)State of the Union: Biden vows to halt Russia, hit inflation (4)EDITORIAL: Teaching techniques need greater scrutiny (4)Commentary: Newly minted Democrat feels slighted by county (4)Trump's praise of Putin, 'America First' view tested by war (4)NCDMF distributes $4.3M in CARES funds to commercial fishing and seafood industry participants (4)Newport officials seek new tax district to fund more EMS staff (4)CCA-NC holds demonstration in Raleigh over fisheries management actions (4)Commentary: Seizing funds wrong way to wage the ‘war on evil’ (4)LETTER TO THE EDITOR: This project is ill-conceived (4)Trillium Health Resources to launch mobile integrated care clinics Wednesday (4)Three finalists selected for Atlantic Beach boardwalk redesign project (3)Beaufort planners recommend allowing duplexes in transitional district (3)EDITORIAL: Governor’s dictates create public distrust (3)EDITORIAL" “Extreme concept” can start a parking solution (3)Beaufort commissioners considering upgrades to paid parking kiosks ahead of season start (3)Cedar Point board OKs permit for food hall but applicant won’t move forward with project (3)In split vote, Cape Carteret board approves land-use plan that calls for new main street north of Highway 24 (3)PKS seeks state grant for stormwater management improvements on Arborvitae Court and Cedar Road (3)1st trial in Capitol riot ends in conviction on all counts (3)Beau Coast developers change PUD to have fewer townhomes, more single family (3)Offshore wind turbines interfere with ships’ radar, ability to navigate, study finds (3)Historic Carteret County Home in Beaufort saved, restoration planned by new owners (3)Atlantic Beach Public Safety and Administration Complex now open for business (2)Samaritan's Purse deploys emergency field hospital to Ukraine (2)Resilient Beaufort team offers wide range of projects to mitigate flooding and erosion (2)North Carolina unemployment rate falls to 3.7% in February (2)Beaufort airport welcomes new business to serve maintenance, other needs at Michael J. Smith Field (2)NC Rep. Cawthorn returns to run in far-mountain district (2)PKS board authorizes application for state grant to build kayak launch (2)Beaufort Garden Club to dedicate new statue honoring menhaden fishing industry at Topsail Park Friday (2)US gasoline prices rise again on talk of banning Russian oil (2)Core Sound Museum to hold Earth Day celebration (2)Contractor defaults on I-40 bridge project in North Carolina (2)Ex-officer cleared in shooting during Breonna Taylor raid (2)EDITORIAL: Housing options needed to meet growing demand (2)Russia business deals muddy GOP US Senate primary in Ohio (2)North Carolina unemployment rate 3.9% for January (2)Emerald Isle seeks to rebuild fire department station No. 2, fund 16 other projects with leftover FEMA money (2)Beaufort planners table proposal for new subdivision after opposition from residents (2)North Carolina investigating Meadows' voter registration (2)Beaufort board reserves sewer capacity for proposed 7-lot subdivision near former elementary school (2)Supreme Court nominee's 'empathy' is flashpoint for Senate (2)US Black population: The biggest growth is in smaller cities (1)Budd runs 1st ad in Senate primary; another PAC pans McCrory (1)Proud Boys leader charged with conspiracy in Capitol riot (1)Cooper, Regan celebrate electric school buses for Cherokees (1)Deputy fired after putting knee on Black man's neck (1)Cedar Point expects to get yard waste pickup truck by December or January instead of May (1)NC lieutenant gov explains abortion decision decades ago (1)Time to retool census? Some think so after minorities missed (1)EDITORIAL: Opaque governance is a costly mistake (1)Carteret County hires Jeanne Holmgren as library director (1)Ex-Ohio Gov. Kasich urges compassion in Medicaid pitch to NC (1)NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9 (1)Duke Energy substation fire knocks out power to 11,000 (1)Space junk on 5,800-mph collision course with moon (1)On Texas trip, Biden to call for more health care for vets (1)Convoy protesting COVID-19 mandates does beltway circuit (1)No charges against 2 Chicago officers in fatal shootings (1)Russians push deeper into Mariupol as locals plead for help (1)Morehead City holds ribbon cutting for new public library in former municipal building (1)Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse (1)Cooper administration delivers NC Medicaid expansion pitch (1)'They were shooting civilians': Ukraine refugees saw abuses (1)Hydropower eyes bigger energy role, less environmental harm (1)Officials: Kayakers in NC rescued from deep mud by hovercraft (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.