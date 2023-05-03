Swansboro baseball hung on to second place in the 3A Coastal Conference last week with wins over Croatan and Richlands.
The Pirates (10-11 overall) defeated Croatan 4-2 on April 25 and beat Richlands 7-3 on Thursday, April 27, to improve to 6-2 in the Coastal, still squarely behind West Carteret at 7-0, but two games ahead of Croatan in third.
Head coach Adam Daley credited the team’s pitching and defense in the win over the Cougars. The team finished with a 91.3 fielding percentage and Rusty Haswell only gave up three hits and one earned run in a full seven innings on the mound with 10 strikeouts.
“Over the past five or six games, our pitching and our defense have been our foundational pieces,” Daley said. “Most of our pitchers are going five innings-plus and our defense is backing them up.”
The two teams were tied 1-1 through the fourth inning before the Pirates went ahead by two runs in the fifth and added one more run in the seventh.
The Cougars only got a single apiece from Chase Byrd, Liam McFadden and Matthew Woody.
“Rusty is a really good pitcher,” Croatan coach Josh Shaffer said. “When he’s on, he can beat you a lot of different ways. He was good at the plate, too.”
The Pirates also only had four hits in the game, with Haswell going 2-for-2 with two runs. Jaden Mansfield and Sam Meadows also hit a single each. Zach Reil and T.J. Saylor scored a run apiece and Mansfield tallied two RBIs.
In the win over Richlands, Jayson Abalos and Meadows split time on the mound. Meadows started, allowing five hits and no earned runs through four innings with four strikeouts, before Abalos tossed three frames in relief with three strikeouts and no hits or earned runs allowed.
Ryan Brinkley and Dantae Grimm both hit an RBI double as part of a four-hit effort at the plate for the Pirates.
Swansboro will wrap up its regular season schedule on Friday, May 5, at Dixon (7-13).
Email Zack Nally at zack@thenewstimes.com.
