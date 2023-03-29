“Public servants say, always with the best intentions, ‘What greater service we could render if only we had a little more money and a little more power.’ But the truth is that outside of its legitimate function, government does nothing as well or as economically as the private sector.”
Ronald Reagan
There was a time when you could go to the bank with a conservative’s effort to protect private business in the face of government takeover. Not anymore, not according to a local bill that would allow Onslow County government to take over administering public notices.
On March 10, State Senator Michael Lazzara of Onslow County introduced SB 200, which would authorize the county’s website to be used as an alternative for dissemination and distribution of all public notices for the county and any municipality within the county’s jurisdiction. Current state statutes require that state, county and municipal governments, and certain agencies, publish public notices in newspapers of general circulation within the county or region affected by the public notice
Sharon Russell, Onslow County manager, said she asked Lazzara to introduce the local bill. She did so without any official input from – or notification of – the full Onslow County Board of Commissioners. Neither was there any public airing of the measure, nor notification of all of the other local government entities that might be impacted. Of course, those of us in print media were not made aware either.
Russell’s reasoning was the announced reduction in the publishing days for the Jacksonville Daily News, which is now published and distributed three times per week. Russell said she needed access to a daily newspaper to accommodate notices being published on consecutive days.
Russell’s argument is patently false. There are statutes requiring notices being published in consecutive weeks but not consecutive days. Larger counties than Onslow have for years been satisfied with public notices published in non-daily newspapers including thrice weekly, semi-weekly and weekly publications. Dating back to its first issue in September 1979, the Tideland News has never failed to properly publish a legal notice. In fact, over the past three years, the Tideland News has become a newspaper of choice for placing legal notices in Onslow County.
Still, using this as the basis of her arguments and apparently with the passive approval of the county commissioners, Russell initiated her request for the local bill, which can be voted on by the General Assembly and become law without the governor’s signature.
Local bills are pursued as a friendly legislative action and are seldom challenged in the process. There is an insidious benefit to local bills in that up to 14 additional counties can be added with very little effort, which is happening with SB 200. On the day the bill was presented to the first of three committees for preliminary hearing, Robeson County was added to the bill without the knowledge of that county’s board of commissioners.
There are two key issues at play. The first is that county government believes it can do a better and more efficient job in publishing notices that it creates. In essence county government wants to control the full communications system- the creation of the information and the distribution, theorizing that the public will look to the county website.
For comparison purposes the umbrella website providing digital access to both the Swansboro Tideland News and the sister publication the Carteret County News-Times, CarolinaCoastOnline, recorded 4.4 million readers last year- 1.9 million visitors were unique or one time readers while the balance of 2.5 million were return readers. The Onslow County website recorded only 75,000 visitors.
The reason for the differential in readership is simple: newspapers in both their print and digital editions are aggressively seeking readers with news and information that is wanted. Government websites are dry, unattractive and quite often not reader friendly, which, considering government’s notorious resistance to transparency is probably intentional.
The cost of producing and maintaining the county’s website which along with making it compatible for a variety of computers and software platforms, is an issue that will have to be included if the county goes forward with its plans.
Digital technology requires added knowledge, cost and availability to Internet services, thus burdening the public, particularly older generations, those with modest means and those living in rural areas where Internet services are spotty or non-existent. This legislation does not take these facts into consideration.
In 2017 a similar local bill, that was created for Guilford County at the behest of Republican Senator Trudy Wade, who had angst with the editorial policy of the county’s largest newspaper, the Greensboro News & Record. Just last week SB 283 was introduced to rescind the action because it is considered an abject failure; Guilford County residents seven years later still do not read the county’s website and/or they don’t trust the source.
There is also the issue of security of website and content. It is coincidental that U.S. Postal workers in Jacksonville were recently victims of a cyber attack that defrauded them of their paychecks. Cyber attacks and subsequent ransom-ware attacks are not unique. County and municipal governments such as Columbus, Haywood, Orange and Durham counties and Durham City have all been victimized with denial of service or destruction of their website by cybercriminals.
Onslow County, its agencies and municipalities are not immune to hackers who can either deny access or can alter the finished product on their websites – something that is not possible with the printed page and that is why the courts and state statutes have so long relied on newspapers.
A vital component of the printing of public notices is the ability to archive every notice that appears in print without any question about the credibility of the finished product. A print product is universal – what appears in the first printing will be the same in the 100th printing – it cannot be changed in midcourse. A digital document can be altered at any time in the delivery process and even after it is archived.
The inviolability of the print product is such that the courts readily accept it as evidence. Digital documents receive greater scrutiny to assure both accuracy and credibility.
Another, and more disturbing, issue at play is that county government, both elected and appointed staff, want total control over the information that the public receives. Already government entities are required by state statute to provide information that they often times want to exclude, such as water advisories that may put the local government in a bad light. The experience with Camp Lejeune’s toxic water system that went for decades without adequate disclosure jumps quickly to mind.
But since local governments cannot control the message, then controlling the delivery or dissemination of the message is the next best thing and that is the ultimate goal of this legislation.
The lack of public participation along with the apparent unilateral decision on the part of Russell to pursue this local bill raises questions of intent and benefit for the voters, taxpayers and residents of Onslow County. It does not serve the public well, it gives the county government complete control over the creation of the message and its delivery which ultimately damages trust in government.
As Ronald Reagan noted on several occasions: “The top nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m from the government, and I’m here to help.” And, “Government is not the solution to our problem, government is the problem.”
Lockwood Phillips is owner of Carteret Publishing Co., publisher of the Tideland News. Jimmy Williams is editor of Tideland News.
