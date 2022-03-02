We are all Ukrainians.
First of all, I will say I am a Ukrainian and first-generation American. My parents were Ukrainian and their parents were Ukrainian. Many of my family left Ukraine because of the opportunity to live a better life, flee persecution or displaced by war. My family suffered and fought against Russian Czars, Bolsheviks, Stalinists and Communists. Several family members spent years in the Soviet Gulag system. Some were executed and buried in mass graves by the Soviets. They were farmers, soldiers, partisans, political activists and intelligentsia. I still have extended family members living in Ukraine.
Let’s seek to answer three questions:
1. What is a Ukrainian?
2. Why does Russia want to conquer Ukraine ?
3. What is the Possible future of Ukraine?
What is a Ukrainian?
A Ukrainian is an enigma. A resident of the largest eastern European Country entirely in Europe. The Ukrainian may be a Slav, Germanic, Mediterranean, Scandinavian, African. Ukrainians are multi-cultural and can be found in every country in the world. All faiths can be found in Ukraine and among Ukrainians.
Ukrainians have a common thread that is present based on their cultural identity and ingrained in their psyche. Ukrainians are a Patriarchal society, where family, faith, country, culture are more important than the needs and desires of the individual. Ukrainians are friendly, loyal, independent, and generous, they can be difficult, hardheaded and opinionated as well. If their core value is threatened they can be hard, vicious and endure hardship that most people would find challenging. A Ukrainian loves freedom, even the Ukrainian Trident is said to secretly bear the word “Bolya” which means Freedom. Basically, the Ukrainian is the people we all strive to be but often fall short. I sometimes remember that my father would often tell us as children that more is expected of us because Ukrainians bring civilization to the world.
Why does Russia seek to conquer Ukraine?
The desire to conquer Ukraine has existed before there was a Ukraine. Vikings, Poles, Germans, Turks, Huns, Swedes, Mongols, Russians have all sought to own Ukraine some more successfully than others. Kyiv was founded circa 500 AD and the Kievan Rus Empire established around 900. This is the common history claimed with Russia. The Ukrainians were the dominant power, not Russia as claimed by Russian historical revisionists. The Mongols destroyed the Empire and occupied the area Moscovy until around 1400 when Moscow broke free. Here starts the problem. The Russian Tsardom established about 1500 wanted an empire so they moved to the east to Mongolia and south to seize Ukraine.
So, through the Czardom, the Bolshevik Revolution, Stalinism and the USSR, Ukraine was free and defeated, fought over, enslaved, destroyed and reborn. Ukraine, as a vassal state, brings rich resources, land, food, skilled workers and culture to its owners. The Ukrainian dream has always been to unite all Ukrainians in a Ukrainian state controlling its own fate, its own destiny and its own future. The Russian government wants the resources of Ukraine to include its population as a labor force.
So what is the future of Ukraine?
I believe, wish and sincerely hope that Ukraine will survive and win this unprovoked war. That Ukraine will be reunified with its occupied states created by Russian provocations. That Ukraine can live in peace and prosperity for all generations to follow. That Ukraine can be a friend to all a slave to none.
The Russian Federation may indeed subjugate Ukraine once again. The Ukrainians will never surrender, and will fight physically and spiritually until they finally will win. The future of Ukraine will decide the future of Europe and possibly the world.
In conclusion, if you stand with Ukraine, if you have Ukrainian values, if you have a love of freedom, family, God and country. You may very well be a Ukrainian.
Walt Pylypiw lives in Swansboro.
