Any person picking up a newspaper cannot fail to notice the many problems the U.S. now has relating to the economy and its relationship with countries worldwide. The strain in the relationship we have with France is a good example of how these relations, normally mutually supportive, have rapidly deteriorated.
By the time you read this article, the problem with France will essentially be repaired. Both these nations know they need each other and they will do what they have to do to continue what has been a productive relationship.
But that relationship is not the only one that presents problems for the U.S. Internally, the federal government is beset with economic problems. One of those is the rapidly growing public debt. As usual, Republicans and Democrats are clashing over the possibility that the government will face a partial shutdown and a possible default on U.S. debt. While an increase in the debt limit does not authorize new spending, it does allow the Treasury Department to issue more debt that the U.S. Congress has authorized, such as payments to veterans.
The clash over the debt ceiling is mired in politics, reflecting the Democrats’ desire to pass a $3.5 trillion plan that President Biden approves of, which includes measures and relations addressing climate change, spending on education, parental leave and payments for new social welfare provisions.
Multiple commentators have discussed the sorry state of the federal government’s fiscal affairs. Jeb Hensarling, a former member of the U.S. House of Representatives, points out that the main cause of the current fiscal problems, which includes continually increasing national debt, is because the U.S. Congress endlessly borrows money. He writes in a recent article in the Wall Street Journal: “Today the U.S. has the largest gross debt in its history as a percentage of gross domestic product even larger than the debt incurred during World War II, unlike that debt, which was an episodic price for survival. Today’s is structural and growing rapidly. The Medicare and Social Security Trustees recently issued a report showing that the two largest government programs continue to careen toward insolvency.”
Right now, Congress is looking at borrowing more money, and the trillions that the Democratic Party wants to borrow will eventually have to be paid back. Paying it back will not be easy, as the last budget surplus was when President Clinton was in office. The spending by our federal government continues to increase and the deficits grow even larger.
The fiscal mess that has been produced invites many to wave a magic wand in the hopes that the problems will go away. We know they won’t, and neither will the continued problems associated with the pandemic. The hopes that this scourge would be eradicated by an aggressive vaccine policy have not been realized. The economic impact of the continuing pandemic is both widespread and highly destructive.
Many in the U.S. thought that we would have this destructive virus beaten soon. That was before the onset of the Delta variant, which is both deadly and very easily transmissible. Once again, the health experts are telling the American public to use masks and avoid crowds. They will also have some protection against being infected by the virus if they continue to get booster shots of the vaccine periodically. It is apparent that we still are a long way from conquering this virus and getting our economy back on track.
Retired author and educator Dave Kaplan writes from his home in Santa Barbara, Calif.
