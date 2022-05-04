Maundy Thursday at our church was especially significant this year. At the end of the evening service, the candles in the chancel were extinguished. A traditional “stripping the church,” followed, during which items symbolic of faith were removed from the chancel – a somber prelude to the events of Good Friday. In silence, three women attendants carried the items, one by one, down the central aisle and out of the sanctuary: communion chalice and utensils; offering plates; Book of Worship; the heavy candles from the altar; the Holy Bible; the long, folded altar cloth and pulpit parament; finally, the pastors handed their stoles to the attendants who left the church for the last time. The chancel was bare. Without the symbols of faith, there was emptiness and loss. It seemed even God was absent. At the end – only silence.
During Lent I was reading Shusaku Endo’s novel about the suffering of Roman Catholics during the historic edict against Christianity in 17th century Japan. The ban meant that thousands of Japanese had to either publicly deny being Christian or confess their faith and face death. In the book, Father Sebastian Rodrigues, the last Jesuit missionary in Japan, witnesses the persecution and death of many of his Christian sisters and brothers. Endo aptly titled his book “Silence.” Throughout the narrative, Father Rodrigues cannot comprehend why God does not respond to the horrible suffering and torture of Japanese Christians. With so many dying for their faith, Father Rodrigues complains, “Why is God silent?”
The war in Ukraine was front-page news throughout Lent. On Ash Wednesday, March 2, the war was already a week old. Russia had increased its assaults on several cities and President Zelensky asked for international assistance. The overwhelming horror of the war continues un-abated and its evil is beyond our comprehension. “How can this be?” “Amidst so much injustice, pain, death and sorrow, where is our just and loving Lord?” Why is God silent?”
We have similar issues about the Bible. It is hard to understand why so much killing and so many battles were apparently approved by God or why such deaths were sometimes simply ignored by the Divine. Given they were God’s own covenant people, why should the Israelites have to endure four hundred years of slavery in Egypt? Aware of life’s continual suffering, the psalmists often asked, “How long, O Lord, how long must we wait?” Jesus himself recited despairing words from Psalm 22 in those painful moments on the cross, “My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?” The silence of God seems to prevail.
Yet, at the end of his book. Endo writes that God is not silent. Father Rodrigues discovers that a merciful Lord speaks to individual people in their times of crisis. When they are caught in unspeakable struggles of survival, God personally inspires them to courageous acts – even in the face of death.
After a description of the Egyptian brutality in 1300 BCE, “the Israelites were still groaning under their slavery and cried out for help. Their cry went up to God, who heard their groaning and remembered his covenant with Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob. He saw the slavery of the Israelites and was concerned for them.” (Exodus 1:23-25) The Lord then responded to the evil through the life of Moses, the fugitive who fled from Egypt, who “led the flock across the desert and came to Sinai, the holy mountain. There the angel of the LORD appeared to him as a flame coming from the middle of a bush.” God spoke, identified himself and gave Moses his marching orders. Moses listened to the divine mandate and was appointed to lead the Israelites out of slavery to the Promised Land.
Even in his dying and painful moments, Jesus spoke mercifully about those responsible for the crucifixion. “Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they do.” He also invited a repentant thief to join him in Paradise.
We call the Bible the Word of God for good reason. The scriptures are a witness to a God who is not silent and is, in fact, a “divine motor-mouth.” He spoke in the Creation, “Let there be light.” “The mighty one, God the Lord, speaks and summons the earth from the rising of the sun to its setting … Our God comes and does not keep silence.” (Psalm 50:1,3) Quotations from the Lord fill almost every page.
The words of God have become the actions of the prophets. Throughout history, the Lord has urged humankind to reply to injustice. Countless numbers of Ukrainian citizens, politicians and soldiers are responding to the invasion in unselfish and heroic ways. In their actions, Ukrainian people of faith are affirming that God is not silent.
President Zelensky has drawn from his Jewish identity to urge Jews around the world to respond to the crisis in Ukraine.
Officials of Ukrainian Jewish and Methodist faiths (both minority populations) have opened their synagogues and churches as shelters for refugees.
“Everything in the monastery is focused on prayer and order,” says Sister Dominica of the Greek Catholic Congregation of the Sisters of the Holy Family, located near Lviv, “but we now have granted refuge for 40 people, including children.” One of the refugees said, “After what we saw, the monastery is a paradise.”
Isa Celebi, a Muslim merchant in Vinnytsia, recently kept his home open during Ramadan to “share his bread” for those in need. At the start of the war, Celebi assisted in evacuating 400 refugees out of the country. Now he is helping at a Roman Catholic monastery that houses 1,000 orphans. “These children are filled with tears. I want to give them all of our donation this year and I call for others to help.”
In Lviv, after an hour with ropes, saws, hammer and other tools, several workmen used their arm strength to take down the 15th century life-sized statue of the crucified Christ from the cross located in an outdoor altar at the Armenian Orthodox Christian Church. They gently carried “Christ” to a underground bunker where it will remain in safety until the end of the war. Their action is what I call “A Workmen’s Pieta.”
Father Gregorio Semenkov, chancellor the Latin Rite Diocese in Kharkiv continues his work despite the violence. “This morning was hell. There were bombings in the city center. The attacks targeted government offices and a bomb fell on our building. In the curia these days are many people, many mothers with children, a total of 40 people. We put them in a safe place. We were all underground and luckily the bomb hit high up. The bomb that hit the curia also hit people who were waiting in line to get bread. For now, there is no news about the number of victims and wounded. But there are many dead.”
During his Apostolic Journey for Peace to Japan in 2019, Pope Francis visited both the Atomic Bomb Hypocenter Park and a memorial for 24 people martyred in Nagasaki during the ban on Christianity in the 17th century. “These places,” he said, make us deeply aware of the pain and horror that we human beings are capable of inflicting upon one another.” Hiroshima. Nagasaki, and now Ukraine. God is calling us to action. Not just calling, but shouting.
Jim Brewster of Swansboro is a retired United Methodist minister and Tideland News contributor.
