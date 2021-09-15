We look at the world with eyes that sometimes have trouble adjusting to the rapidity of change.
Right now, the news is dominated by our withdrawal from Afghanistan and the 20th anniversary of 9/11. At the same time, we are confronted by the continuing destructive effects of the pandemic, which are taking a fearful toll on many.
Meanwhile, other changes are ongoing, such as the slowing of world population growth. Population growth used to be taken for granted – for many years in the 20th century the world added more people annually and confronting that growth was no easy task. The growth rate was largely the result of factors such as high fertility rates among many underdeveloped nations and the multiple methods of contraception to modify the number of births in the developing nations.
I comment on this because we are just beginning to see that the growth in world population is about to end; we are on the edge of a period in which we will see that population decline.
That expected decline has forced nations to make significant changes in the way of their demographic policies. China, for example, is ready to eliminate its birth restriction policies that date back to 1980. Chinese government officials became more aware of a society that was deciding to have fewer, rather than many more children. Those informed in making demographic policy realized that Chinese society was getting rapidly older and that there was a relative scarcity of working age people, compared to a growing number of retirees. While China now has 1.41 billion people, it does not have enough working people to support a fast growing number of those who have retired. Chinese officials continue to watch closely the eroding fertility ratio and the expected population decline from 1.41 billion to 730 million by the end of this century.
These big changes in population will have significant effects on China’s labor force that is already straining to take care of those who have retired. An Associated Press article in the Los Angeles Times refers to this looming demographic dilemma: “Meanwhile, the number of working-age people have fallen over the last decade and the population has barely grown, adding to the strains of an aging society. A government census found that the population rose to 1.41 billion people last year, up 72 million from 2010.”
It seems very likely that China will have to make further changes in its demographic policies to take care of a country that is rapidly growing older. Those older than 60 are becoming a fast growing percentage of the population, at the same time that the working-age population has decreased.
These pivotal demographic changes are likely to result in the end of birth restrictions in China. This is not an easy thing to do after years of policy that included punishment for those who violated the one-child per couple policy. The next years, to say the least, will be very interesting as various nations change demographic policies to confront aging labor forces and population loss.
Author and educator Dave Kaplan lives in Santa Barbara, Calif.
