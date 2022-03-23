“I must confess that over the past few years I have been gravely disappointed with the white moderate. I have almost reached the regrettable conclusion that the Negro’s great stumbling block in his stride toward freedom is not the White Citizen’s Counciler or the Ku Klux Klanner, but the white moderate, who is more devoted to ‘order’ than to justice; who prefers a negative peace which is the absence of tension to a positive peace which is the presence of justice …”
The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The recent Commentary by Joe Swartz, candidate for the 3rd Congressional District, exemplifies this quote as written by Dr. King while in Birmingham Jail in 1963.
The fight for equality and justice is why I personally have been a Democrat my entire life. This is why I myself ran for office and chose to help elect others who represent forward movement on justice and equity that is long overdue. The time is past due. We can’t wait on time.
Aware of Mr. Swartz’ dehumanizing comments, I did not include his name on a recent list of Democratic candidates. The letter was signed in my name as First Vice Chair of the Onslow County Democratic Party. It is my job to educate voters on candidates. As noted in a non-endorsement of another local candidate, the endorsement of the Onslow County Democratic Party is given to those who reflect the principles of the North Carolina Democratic Party Platform. There is zero need to support a candidate who reflects the hateful rhetoric of today’s right wing.
Mr. Swartz may continue to campaign. No one has stopped that. His name is on the ballot. He can make a name for himself.
My work is in promoting candidates that will help improve folks’ daily lives. This includes protecting their civil rights, respect, and even protection of their life itself.
As a gay man with a husband and adoptive child who immigrated to the U.S., Mr. Swartz should understand how vital it is to protect vulnerable communities. We don’t exclude people.
Before I was nominated to serve the county party in 2017, I stated that, “We aren’t leaving anyone behind.” As members of the Democratic Party, we hear suggestions that we should moderate or change policy stances to reflect more conservative views. We have been the party of civil rights for more than 50 years and that isn’t changing now.
Mr. Swartz may have lost his party but that does not change mine.
Mr. Swartz should recognize the harm his words cause to transgender members of our FAMILY. As my friend Lillith says, and memes on social media reflect, “Pronouns Save Lives.” The transgender community and youth are extremely susceptible to self-harm and suicide. Words have meaning. Representation matters. Full, intersectional representation matters. What does that look like? That looks light fighting the battle for civil rights wherever they lie, wherever they are – in my own party or in others and in the community at large. Spreading knowledge and tolerance. Not brushing off concerns of a group or belittling their existence.
Moving on to Mr. Swartz’ reference to “burning cities” – again, this is right wing language. This is language that devalues the lives of Black Americans who are being extra-judicially executed in the streets. This is the fight for civil rights that has continued for a lifetime. It is hard to overstate the blatant disregard for humanity here and this is not how humane and anti-racist people speak. “Riots are the language of the unheard.” Again, Rev. Dr. King guides us toward an understanding of the struggle that has continued throughout history and the answer is not to wait even longer. Entire lifetimes have passed.
If Mr. Swartz studied the history of the 3rd District he would also recognize that there have been many candidates who have run this race on issues he states he thinks will inherently change the electorate. It will not. Standing on your principles will.
If Mr. Swartz sounds like a Republican but runs as a Democrat, anyone who espouses his views will just vote for the Republican … because they believe them and agree with them.
Democrats do not want lukewarm consideration. Republicans do not currently want moderate leadership.
Marcy Wofford is first vice chair of the Onslow County Democratic Party.
