I love ducks and geese! There, I said it. I always have, always will. But as they say, “too much of a good thing can be a bad thing,” and I have to agree that Swansboro has too many ducks at the moment.
I was honored to recently have been invited to speak at the board of commissioners meeting regarding the controversial situation of the downtown Muscovy duck population. I totally understand the pros and cons and can relate to both sides: those people who defend them and want to continue to freely feed them anywhere and the people who want to see them all removed because of the problems they cause.
I look at this from the standpoint of what is in the best interest of the ducks, but I sympathize with the townspeople and visitors as well. Obviously some compromise must be reached in order to please everyone.
Most of all, I don’t want to see the ducks harmed or killed. Mass culling is never the answer and scientific research has proven this time and time again. Population management is the humane method of control and proven effective when used correctly.
However, the current population numbers are too high for that limited geographic location. It is not a healthy environment for that many at this time in too small an area. Unfortunately, the human/waterfowl encounters are causing major issues, creating heated feuds between neighbors, and leaving injured ducks and orphaned ducklings all over and resulting in emotional turmoil for many residents.
As a wildlife rehabilitator with over 32 years experience and the founder and executive director of Possumwood Acres Wildlife Sanctuary in Hubert, I do feel that I am qualified to offer my opinion and suggestions to help reach that compromise. Your ducks and ducklings are brought to our nonprofit organization facility – we are the ones who get them and treat the wounded. As a rule, our policy is that we do not return them to downtown Swansboro because we do not consider it a safe habitat for them. We keep them here or re-home them to private rural locations where they are wanted and cared for.
Too many ducks can create human health hazards, just as it can with any species that is concentrated in a limited space. The fecal buildup is unpleasant, and I will be the first to agree that ducks produce great quantities of mutes (duck “poop”). We don’t want to step in it and track it into the shops and houses, have our children play in it, or have our dogs eat it (or is that just mine?) We certainly don’t want the emotional horror of accidentally stepping on a tiny duckling and crushing it, or inadvertently backing up and running over a duck crossing the street behind us. I don’t even want to talk about the cruelty I’ve seen with people deliberately running them over, which is indicative of another problem all together.
So what is the compromise that can be reached, and how can Swansboro get there? I believe that education is the key and moderation is the answer. By that I mean that the current population needs to be reduced to a more manageable number, and their current concentrated geographic location is shifted to an area of town that is better suited for a more natural habitat and away from the dangers of road traffic.
This is not a matter for the police to solve by fining, ticketing, or even arresting citizens defying the town rules and ordinances. This is not a matter for Tank Bates and his public works crew to be cast as the evil egg removers and nest destroyers. This is not a matter for neighbors to be spying on and reporting their neighbors sneaking out to feed ducks in an illegal non-waterfront section. Instead, it is for the entire population of Swansboro to work together as a team – children and adults alike – and cooperate in helping to limit the number of ducks and protect the remainder.
Adoption is better than a mass culling (“depopulation” or killing, it is all the same), which leaves everyone upset, and really doesn’t address the root cause of the problem. The Humane Society of the United States is well qualified to provide information and meet with commissioners and townspeople. Its goal is to educate everyone about safe and proven effective population control methods, with the emphasis on humane and non-lethal options.
You can start by safely removing many of the older ducks now and allowing them to be adopted by families with private yards, farm ponds, and away from high-traffic areas. These re-homed ducks will be able to fend for themselves and live out their lives in more natural and rural settings.
The next step is to get everyone in town onboard and cooperating in this population control project. It will be their task to search out and gather eggs as well as to gently dismantle any nests – before the female ducks can start to sit on their eggs. Gathering them up immediately will prevent those eggs from having time to begin developing. Removing them all and preventing any from hatching will limit the population of additional new ducklings.
If you want, you can bring the eggs to Possumwood Acres. Or you can call us, (910) 326-6432, and we will come pick them up. We will be happy to help in this way. We can use them to feed the other animals and birds here at the sanctuary, a sort of “recycling.”
Limiting the explosive population growth must be the responsibility of ALL who live in downtown Swansboro, and not just a job for the police or public works crew. It is YOUR problem and all of you can be the solution by working in unison.
Swansboro has the reputation for being known as having the wonderful tourist attraction with the ducks. Embrace that novel reputation – but manage it. Limit and protect a few ducks and don’t allow the population to get out of control again, because when you stop being vigilant, it will happen again. That is what ducks do!
I know the town commissioners are currently researching and looking into all the humane ways to limit the numbers, keep as many residents as happy as possible, maintain a clean downtown area, and keep the ducks as a unique tourist draw to a great town.
Remember that Possumwood Acres is on your side and willing to help in any way possible.
Toni O’Neil is the founder and executive director of Possumwood Acres Wildlife Sanctuary in Hubert.
