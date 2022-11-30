We do not need to revisit an effort to rezone a portion of Swansboro’s waterfront Business-2 Historic District Overlay to allow residential usage exclusively.
At a time when the town is feeling a sense of commercial vibrancy – due in large part to waterfront business – we are once again considering eliminating the potential for public waterfront access on Water Street, changing the zoning designation to Residential-6.
Long ago, elected officials – with the unquestioned support of Swansboro’s population – took the bold step to protect the town’s traditional working waterfront from residential-only usage. That is the area along the White Oak River that stretches from N.C. Highway 24 to Ward Shore Park.
People of Swansboro came to realize how important it is that the waterfront be maintained as commercial in the late-1980s. At the time, Swansboro was faced with a push from developers to allow residential usage exclusively along the waterfront.
After some fits and starts, the B2-HDO designation was settled on and extended along the waterfront.
In spite of that more push for residential came in the 1990s when there was a request to take what was once the Littleton clam and crab business at the foot of Church Street and make it a residence. The people, and more importantly the elected officials, said, “No.”
Had that use been allowed, the public would have been barred from that section of Front Street waterfront. Instead it was eventually developed as commercial. And now the public is welcomed to enjoy that waterfront at just about anytime of day or evening. Bake Bottle Brew/Willy Nilly Warehouse now occupies that lot. It is a thriving downtown business and a great place to relax and enjoy fine music along with a great view of the White Oak River.
And that is the difference between R-6 and B2-HDO. With a commercial designation, the public can continue to access the waterfront.
Over the years, the Swansboro Board of Commissioners took steps to protect the rights of the property owners in the district, allowing them the right to rebuild what they have in the event it is destroyed.
It was a decision based on the emotional attachment to our home place. That is an easy one to understand.
But what about when the time comes that the home place is no longer the home place? It is then that the better use of the property is primarily commercial.
By ensuring a commercial use as the primary use, the public at least has the opportunity to access.
With an R-6 designation – exclusively residential – there would be no chance for the public to access what was historically a working waterfront … and another piece of Swansboro’s history would – like the Edward M. Hill House – be lost.
If there is any doubt, you need look no further than to comments made at the recent Swansboro Planning Board meeting.
In requesting the change of use, Debbie Wilson, owner of a home on Water Street, said that neither she nor any of her neighbors on that section of waterfront were interested in allowing the Swansboro Dock Walk to cross their properties.
The Swansboro Dock Walk is an idea that dates back to the 1980s. Former resident Jeffrey Keleher proposed it during his tenure as a town commissioner.
The idea was to provide pedestrians access along the water’s edge from the old Swansboro Elementary School, now a residential neighborhood, and Ward Shore Park.
In the years since, every waterfront improvement plan done by either outside experts or in-house has included the access in some form or another. At this writing, a new section of Dock Walk is in planning to be built through a public-private partnership between the town and a downtown business owner.
From an emotional standpoint, again, it is not difficult to understand the reluctance of the owner of a private residence to allow access along the waterfront. It is precisely why the commissioners, at the urging of the public, came up with the B2-HDO designation.
That sense of emotion was strong among the four members of the Swansboro Planning Board when they voted earlier this month to recommend the rezoning. We get that.
The usual comments were made: There isn’t enough parking. The commercial building would still have to be elevated. The property owner has rights.
We get all that, and do not necessarily disagree with any of it.
However, the town as a whole will be better served if the new – or existing – owners of Water Street waterfront find a way to develop commercially. It will mean that the public will have access to an area that was once the site of boatbuilding, fishing nets and a lumber mill.
It will help ensure that we can all enjoy Swansboro’s waterfront.
If commissioners take the step of allowing residential usage exclusively, it will mean the end of the dream for public access.
Jimmy Williams is Tideland News editor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.