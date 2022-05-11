The writer – a first generation American – recently returned from a three-week stay in Ukraine, a country in which many of his relatives still live. While there he worked in ways to assist the country in its war with Russia,
Ukraine is involved in Total War.
It is a modern war involving drones, cruise missiles, electronic warfare and anti tank missiles. It is also war similar to the Somme in World War I France with 400 miles of connected trench lines and fortified positions along the Eastern Front. It is a guerilla war with partisan units operating deep inside and behind enemy lines. It is a war of attrition trading human life for meters of territory, for a small village or town.
It is a war against Humanity, with hospitals, schools, food and water supply, transportation, housing areas are all valid targets. Civilians, unarmed, are rounded up, tortured, deported, executed and left on the street or buried in mass graves. The old, women and children are brutalized and/or executed.
Russian soldiers commit state-sanctioned criminal acts of murder, rape and theft in the name of their “justified” war. It is a war of autocracy versus democracy, of eastern versus western culture. It is a war that Western countries cannot afford to lose.
The Ukrainians are defiant, focused on defending their land, protecting their people, resisting the Russian attempt to revive the slave state of the former Soviet Union.
Several Ukrainian cities are in ruins now, but they will be rebuilt. The Ukrainian economy is destroyed, but it will be regrown. Ukraine will survive. Ukraine will win.
A large majority of the countries of the world support Ukraine with weapons, food and money. But right now, Ukraine desperately needs aircraft to gain control of its airspace and anti-missile systems (like The Patriot) to defend against missile strikes. So far, these systems have been denied to them.
I have just returned from Ukraine where I was in Lviv and surrounding areas, and in Kyiv. I saw the reaction to Russian missile attacks and experienced the air attack on Ukrainian trains and train stations. The trains and stations are attacked daily and nightly with trains and station bearing battle damage.
I have seen and spoken with refugees from the eastern areas attacked by the Russians. Many want to go home. Some refugees are walking wounded, injured in the attacks and needing to travel hours or days to receive care and treatment. Many are traumatized by what they have seen or experienced.
I am disappointed that some Americans dismiss this war as unimportant, not our fight, or even support Putin and Russia in their actions.
Russian propaganda is a weapon of war. Americans that support Russian actions need to understand that they support mass murder and rule by dictatorship. Putin is not a “genius,” this war is not “justified” or justifiable. I urge all Americans to ask our government to send Ukraine the weapon systems required to secure its skies. We have these systems, Israel has these systems; we can share these systems.
Protecting Ukrainian skies will assist in ending this atrocity.
Walt Pylypiw lives in Swansboro.
