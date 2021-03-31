What a “great lake!” Believe it or not, because of its shallowness and its tendency to freeze over, you can occasionally actually walk across Lake Erie to Canada, and some have actually done it, believe it or not. In January of 2018 Dan DeRoos of Cleveland radio station WOIO wrote, “For only the third time in recent history, Lake Erie is about to completely freeze over making a walk from Cleveland to Canada possible. For the record we are not suggesting anyone actually try this, as it would be extremely dangerous. Contrary to what some people think it’s not often the lake freezes over. According to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, it’s only happened three times in the past 40 years. “According to our records, Lake Erie has reached 100 percent ice cover three times: 1978, 1979 and 1996. There are a great many other years when Lake Erie’s ice cover reached at least 95 percent,” Anne Clites with NOAA said.”
Nonetheless, it has been done several times by adventurers. At its narrowest approach the trek is around 25 miles across. One such crossing account can be found in a 2007 issue of Cleveland Magazine. The author, Dave Voelker, recounts how “in 1978 (a year Lake Erie had 100 percent ice cover), he traversed the expanse alone over two days. At night, after his first day of walking over what looked like a frozen desert, he recorded this scene: ‘The wind had died down to a dead calm, and my thermometer read 20 degrees. The stars were out in full force, and I could see shimmering lights on three shores. Except for the drone of an occasional invisible plane, the silence was complete and overwhelming. It was a peaceful, striking image, and as I beheld the rare beauty of a frozen lake in the dead of night, I felt possessed by a satisfying and impregnable serenity.’”
Forty-five years earlier another attempted the feat. Harold Kirk wrote in the Harbor Creek Historical Society Newsletter, “At 8 a.m. on a cold Saturday morning in March of 1963, Gene Heuser left his warm home on East Lake Road and headed due north. When he reached the shore of Lake Erie, the only thing ahead of him was an icy barren wasteland as far as the eye could see. His plan was to hike over the ice, about 32 miles, to the Canadian lighthouse at Long Point, stay the night and then hike back to
[sic] Harborcreek. Little did he envision the many obstacles that lay ahead. Using only a small compass to guide him, he soon found that heading due north was seldom possible as he encountered pillars of ice five feet high and snow drifts of over 10 feet. He told a reporter later, ‘I never expected to see what I saw. It was not just a smooth surface.’ As evening approached and he was still miles from land, he knew he would be spending a long cold night on the ice! The moon shone brightly for about an hour but later, clouds covered the sky leaving him in near total darkness. Using a small flashlight allowed him to continue his northward trek. He said, ‘The flashlight lit up these huge ice chunks with a fluorescent glow into eerie forms and shapes like those of a barren planet. Sometimes I fell on the jagged surface and just lay there on the ice. I knew I could not lie down long or I would freeze.’ He also said that one of the most vivid recollections of that long night was of the small pinholes in the ice through which the water below was periodically forced under pressure to spout up into the air and freeze. The frozen spurts looked to him like telephone poles standing straight up all over the lake. He told the Erie Morning News later, ‘I knew my planned route from Shade’s Beach to Long Point was about 32 miles but I figured I must have walked over 50 miles because of the drifts and ice chunks I had to walk around.’ Well-past daybreak on Sunday morning, Gene reached the lighthouse where he saw some shacks belonging to a team of Canadian scientists making a lake study. They didn’t believe that he had just strolled over from the nation to the south until he showed them his identification. Canadian police escorted him to the mainland at Port Rowan, Ontario. Gene quickly revised his original plan of walking back to Harborcreek and instead called his brother in Buffalo to pick him up. (With experience comes wisdom.)”
And crossing Lake Erie likely happened earlier too. A Ripley’s Believe It or Not picture appeared in The Ottawa Journal in 1941. It showed Walter E. Lick, aged 19, crossing Lake Erie on foot from North East, Pa., to Long Point, Canada.
It was reported in the Ottawa Journal that “Major Frank E. Mason who, at the time, was in charge of the Canada lifesaving station at the east end of Long Point, entertained young Lick after he crossed the ice and put him up for the night. ‘Lick wanted to go back but (Mason) urged him not to go, returning home by train.’”
In 1912 there is a headline in a newspaper (Record-Argus Feb 10, 1912) that reported Lake Erie as frozen over shore to shore, so it was possible that Lick really did make that trek across Lake Erie. And we have to believe Ripley’s Believe it or Not , right?
You would be forgiven if you missed another major headline up north that wasn’t covered here in eastern North Carolina 12 years ago. In another reason to appreciate Lake Erie, newspapers in Ohio reported, “A miles-wide section of ice in Lake Erie broke away from the Ohio shoreline in 2009 trapping about 135 fishermen, some for as long as four hours before they could be rescued.” Ice fishermen trapped on an “iceberg.” Amazing.
Could the same happen in our eastern North Carolina waters? Well, it actually did. My Havelock-born and -bred wife remembers tales as a girl of people driving across the frozen Trent River not far from where she grew up. And Our State Magazine in January 2014 published an article entitled “The Big Freeze” by Brian Mims who wrote, “For about 10 days in 1917 and 1918, the waters from the Great Dismal Swamp to the Outer Banks iced over, trapping humans, animals, and boats. Eastern NC lay paralyzed, waiting for the thaw.”
Whether it’s spring, summer, fall or winter, Lake Erie has bright memories and interesting stories for me, the lake held darker memories for my Mom (even though she allowed us to go there unescorted and unsupervised as kids). Mom’s darker memories are, quixotically, another reason I have such a great affinity for the Lake.
Lake Erie regurgitated my Mom after having swallowed her as a young girl. Playing along the lake shore, she was washed by a wave off a jetty into the icy waters of Lake Erie in March of 1936 and, going down for the count, was rescued by a young man who dove into the water to pull her out … sputtering and freezing … but blessedly alive.
I’ve never forgotten the fact that my brothers and sister and I wouldn’t be here if the greatest of the Great Lakes hadn’t reconsidered its “meal” … and if that young man hadn’t been at the right place at the right time to rescue Mom too.
Tideland News contributor Barry Fetzer lives on Queens Creek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.