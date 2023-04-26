April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and the team at One Place wants to acknowledge and thank the people and organizations in the Swansboro area who are full-fledged participants in this important battle. One child hurt is not acceptable.
It is a difficult undertaking. Headlines about physical assault, sexual abuse, horrible neglect and heartbreaking fatalities serve as troubling reminders that the problems related to the maltreatment of children are not going away despite constant and ongoing efforts. Since the spread of COVID-19 in 2020, disrupting our lives and routines, there has been a marked increase in crimes against children. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office recently reported that its investigations of crimes against children (neglect, abuse, sexual assault) rose from 130 total cases in 2020 to 163 cases in 2021 to 170 cases in 2022.
Our county is blessed to have strong partnerships comprised of government agencies, non-profit organizations, private business and individuals aligned against the plagues of abuse and neglect. They have embraced the challenge of making Onslow and its neighborhoods safe and supportive places for children to grow.
At One Place, we are proud to be a part of the efforts that support the development of children and oppose abuse and neglect. For nearly 25 years, One Place has worked to construct a circle of defense as well as build a nurturing foundation for positive childhoods.
One Place’s Child Advocacy Center is a hub for those who respond to specific incidents of abuse. At the CAC, restoring hope and providing healing for child victims is the priority. A critical role in that mission is filled by the Multidisciplinary Team (MDT), which operates under the CAC’s umbrella. The MDT is comprised of representatives from every law-enforcement agency in Onslow County, as well as members involved in prosecutions, mental health, child advocacy, medicine, child-protective services and other disciplines.
The Swansboro Police Department is a key part of the MDT, and we appreciate the efforts of all the people in the area who have stepped up in this fight. It’s not going to end anytime soon, so we ask everyone to consider joining up to end child abuse and neglect.
With appreciation and hope …
Dawn Rochelle, MSW, LCSW, is One, Place chief executive officer.
