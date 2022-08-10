The death penalty has been a controversial part of law for many years. Historically it has been used for a host of different offenses from stealing figs to mass murder. As society matured the use of the death penalty for minor offenses has gradually given way to its application as punishment for more serious crimes. As society continues to mature it will accept that there is no proof the death penalty deters serious crime or is more effective in crime prevention than long-term prison sentences.
Its use is irreversible.
There is no remedy in cases where errors were made at the trial of the accused that could have reversed the trial court’s decision.
The death penalty is discriminatory. It is often used against the most vulnerable in society, including the poor, ethnic and religious minorities and people with mental disabilities.
According to the U.S. Census, whites make up about 60 percent of the population as of 2020, down from 64 percent 10 years ago. Latinx make up about 18 percent and Blacks make up about 12 percent of the population.
According to the Death Penalty Information Center, 41 percent of those on death row are Black, 42 percent are white and 14 percent are Latinx.
“A comprehensive study of the death penalty in North Carolina found that the odds of receiving a death sentence rose by 3.5 times among those defendants whose victims were white,” according to the center.
The United States is the only western industrialized country that continues to use the death penalty. At the time of this writing 27 of the 50 states in the United States have the death penalty. In addition, the U.S. Government and the U.S. Military retain the death penalty.
The methods used by the state to kill a person are lethal injection, electrocution, lethal gas, hanging and the firing squad. Due to the numerous challenges over the years the states have largely settled on the lethal injection method. However, the states have experienced difficulty in finding a drug that is “humane.”
“With each development in the technology of execution, the same promises have been made, that each new technology was safe, reliable, effective and humane. Those claims have not generally been fulfilled,” said Austin Sarat, a professor of jurisprudence and political science at Amhurst College.
Sarat points out that out of 1,054 executions by lethal injection 75 were botched. There have been instances where the time required to die may take days. A few prisoners have survived and gained consciousness up to three days after the injection.
The arguments for or against the death penalty appeal to the value we place on life and the value we place on bringing about the greatest balance of good and evil.
As an attorney I know how limited the justice system is so an irreversible conviction that has resulted in the state taking the life of a person should not exist. Certainly, in a trial setting there are so many areas that can go wrong and change the outcome of the trial drastically. In a civil law trial errors can be corrected on appeal but in a capital criminal trial, which results in the state’s killing the convicted person, there is no appeal.
History has shown us that there are many instances where convictions have been overturned because of some error during the trial. Errors including false testimony, prosecutorial misconduct, incompetent representation and faulty evaluation of the mental condition of the accused can never be corrected if the convicted person is dead.
The discovery of DNA in 1953 and its application in criminal law has resulted in 273 people including 17 death row inmates, being exonerated. Since 1973 more than 184 prisoners sent to death rows in the United States have been exonerated.
We don’t know what technologies that are on the horizon that could further perfect our ability to identify the guilt or innocence of an accused person. The best way to anticipate a more effective criminal law system is the use of life in prison without the benefit of parole.
Another argument for the use of the death penalty is that the punishment for a crime must be to inflict as much suffering on the perpetrator as the perpetrator inflicted on the victim.
The death penalty seeks retribution for a serious crime where the victim and the victim’s family suffer at the hands of the accused. It is understandable that the victim and the victim’s family may desire vengeance for that crime but the balance of good and evil dictates that such a final outcome as the state putting someone to death can only exist if the system worked perfectly. Even then civility demands that a more humane application of the law should prevail. It is commonly thought that life in prison would cost the public much more tax money than simply killing the convicted person. In fact, executions are three times more expensive than locking a person up for life.
There is no hard evidence that the death penalty is actually a deterrent to the commission of a serious crime but that is not surprising because how could you ever show that someone changed their minds about committing a terrible crime unless that person came forward to admit that?
The application of the death penalty is discriminatory against the most vulnerable people in society.
The death penalty is three times more costly than the sentence of life in prison without the benefit of parole. Life in prison takes the offender out of society and prevents him or her from committing another crime.
The methods used to execute a person are not humane.
It’s time for the United States and the individual states to catch up with the rest of the industrialized world and ban the use of the death penalty and adopt the use of life in prison without the benefit of parole.
David Cressy of Mandeville, La., has been an attorney for 50 years, working mainly with local governments in Louisiana as well as in private practice. He has worked in jail ministry for 25 years.
Cressy now serves on the board of directors of Ministry Against the Death Penalty, a Louisiana nonprofit started by best-selling author Sister Helen Prejean.
