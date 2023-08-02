The American GI Forum, American Veterans for Equal Rights, Transgender & Diverse Veterans of America Action Group, and numerous other organizations from around the nation recently denounced amendments to the Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2024, that would deny reproductive health care and gender affirming care to veterans of the US military.
We stand united in our opposition to any language in the 12 bills that make up the Omnibus Appropriations package efforts to break your word to our veterans, our national promise made since President Lincoln declared our national fealty and obligation to our veterans. These amendments are a breach of trust between the people of the United States and those who volunteer to defend our nation’s freedom.
Veterans have served their country with honor and distinction, and they deserve the best possible care. This includes access to reproductive health care and gender affirming care. Reproductive health care is essential for the health and wellbeing of all women, and gender-affirming care is essential for the mental and physical health of transgender and gender diverse people. The amendments in question would specifically deny veterans and service-members access to reproductive health care and gender-affirming care.
Denying veterans and our service-members access to these essential forms of care is not only cruel, but it is also harmful to their health and wellbeing. It can also lead to increased health care costs, and increased rates of suicide and suicide ideation in an already deeply marginalized veteran population. Reproductive health care is essential for the health and wellbeing of all women, regardless of their gender identity or expression.
The American GI Forum is right to denounce these amendments. They are a betrayal of the trust that veterans have placed in our government. We must ensure that all veterans and service members have access to the care they need, regardless of their gender identity or expression.
The amendments to the Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2024, are a clear attack on the rights of veterans. The Department of Defense Appropriations Bill says the same thing. They must be defeated. We must stand up for the rights of all veterans and our service members, and we must ensure that they have access to the care they need, regardless of their gender identity, sexual orientation, or expression.
Cassandra Williamson, a U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps veteran and U.S. Naval Academy graduate, is executive director of Transgender & Diverse Veterans of America Action Group.
