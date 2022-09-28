The return of Sam Bland’s column in the Sept. 7 edition of the Tideland News was very welcome. Sam’s willingness to share his experiences, photo-graphs and knowledge is a special gift to us all. Based not just on local but national and international concerns, his work educates, informs and frequently inspires people to become involved in volunteer and community services.
Sadly none of this is enough for the Swansboro Board of Commissioners who feel they can somehow add prestige to an award created to honor Sam Bland by eliminating his name from it. And, in spite of mild protestations, they also demand and belittle the achievements of those who have won the award in the past.
Their other suggestions to improve the award read like qualifying rounds for a beauty pageant topped off with an apparently, private banquet (taxpayer funded?) and appearances at the Mullet Festival and Christmas tree lighting.
Is the best way to encourage community service turning it into a competition with nice prizes for the winner? Does the board understand that more people don’t volunteer in order to win something? They serve because they care.
If the town wished to change or enhance the “gravity of the honor” (whatever that means) they might have, perhaps, considered doing it in a more civil and polite way. It was not necessary to not just imply but to bluntly say removing Sam’s name from the award would help achieve the board’s goals. “Rude” is not a strong enough word, but add “nasty” and “thoughtless” and it comes close.
The board also makes it clear that the number of nominees and previous recipients of the award aren’t quite up to their preferred standards. If they are unaware that their comments and behavior have inflicted hurt and devalued the award for those folks, they might give it some thought. It will be interesting to see the new and improved qualifications for whatever they decide to call their award.
If I may offer a suggestion as to how to enhance the “value and esteem” of the award? Why not create a panel of judges, who are not elected officials, to determine the recipient? This would eliminate even the slightest whiff of the stench of self-serving politics from the process.
Had the board given any real thought to their actions they might have found a more tactful way to remove Sam’s name from the award intended to honor him. Since they claim a lack of public interest and involvement over the past few years as their motivation to make changes, they could simply have not given the award for a year or two. By their reasoning, few would have noticed its absence. Of course, COVID might have had something to do with lessening public participation in town activities – just sayin’!
If the board is correct that removing a name or names from something will improve and enhance its prestige, perhaps a good next step would be to remove their own from the next town election ballot.
Mary Ellen Yanich lives in Swansboro.
