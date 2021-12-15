There is a tendency for all of us to look back on the year that is ending and think about what we have done and what we could have done better.
Usually, as we think of the year coming to an end, we take a look at our lives, and if we are lucky, we can take some satisfaction in that we solved certain problems and made some considerable progress towards the solution of various other problems that have given us much concern and worry. Those who are involved in making policies to help us manage various problems are always anxious to apply what they think will be reasonable solutions to those problems.
Two topics on my mind are inflation and the $1 trillion infrastructure bill.
Various individuals working for the government and private industry are now undoubtedly spending much time trying to implement policies that will bring down inflation. It is one thing to endorse policies that those in government think will reduce the rate of price increases, it is quite another to have these policies actually do that.
President Biden is aware that appointing an individual to be Chief of the Federal Reserve is a very crucial decision. That person will have to forge policies that will, among other things, effectively bring down the rate of inflation. In this instance, Biden decided to appoint Jerome Powell for another four years to ensure continuity in Federal Reserve policy. In promoting Vice Chair Lael Brainard, an experienced economist who has served on the Federal Reserve board since 2014, Biden has further bolstered continuity as a cornerstone of Fed policy.
While continuity is important, even more important are the specific policies enacted by the administration to bring down the rate of inflation. Fundamental decisions about interest rates and the money supply will have to be made. Various individuals who have led the Federal Reserve have attested to the difficulties in finding policies that will be sanctioned by congressional politicians.
Those difficulties have surfaced in the debates and discussions that have accompanied the passage of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill. This bill includes tens of billions of dollars in appropriations for initiatives such as rail maintenance and modernization, continued heavy investment in broadband services, and improvements for airports, waterways, roads and bridges. This spending will be paid for by various revenue sources, such as the estimated $60 billion to come from economic growth triggered by the increased spending. Still, this bill would increase the federal budget deficit by $256 billion over 10 years. Budget deficits are both common and large, and they will deter Congress from this increased spending though Congress knows that this spending is needed to increase economic growth.
It is also known that Biden has plans for various programs that will increase government spending in other areas, such as the provision for free pre-kindergarten classes and increased funding for home and community-based care for seniors. If there is anything that is certain, it is that government revenues will not be as large as government spending.
More ominously, all this spending will occur in the midst of a pandemic that shows no signs of slowing down. Biden’s response to this worrisome news about the pandemic is to tighten testing for those travelers who are going to enter the U.S. Also, travelers will have to wear masks on planes, buses and trains through the middle of March. It is obvious that Biden is worried about the Omicron variant. Economic planners are also worried; they know that increased activity by the latest deadly variant can only mean more problems for an American economy already struggling with inflation. The Biden administration well knows that more problems with these deadly variants will mean more problems for the economy.
Author and educator Dave Kaplan writes from his home in Santa Barbara. Calif.
First , there is no 1 trillion dollar bill . It is a 3 or more trillion dollar bill disguised as a 1 trillion dollar bill . Democrats never cut giveaway programs , just add to them . To believe what they say is pure fantasy/lies .
Nothing that the Bungles administration will do will get inflation under control or reduce it . Higher prices lead to higher sales/consumption taxes on goods and services . A secret tax on those making under 400K/year . Haven’t you figured that out yet ? Makes me wonder if all this is by design . All smoke and mirrors . All about the same old tax and spend foolishly we have seen forever .
Perhaps brought about by climate change ? That hoax is toting the blame for most everything unpleasant to these days , why not this as well ?
