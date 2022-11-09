Before I confess Jesus Christ as my savior and put my whole trust in his grace, I renounce the spiritual forces of wickedness and reject the evil powers of this world. These words precede baptism and church membership in my denomination. This means my personal faith in Christ must be a witness against injustice, a witness I take seriously.
Anti-Semitism must be counted as an evil and spiritual force of wickedness. In a recent interview, U.S. State Dept. Special Envoy Deborah Lipstadt told the NPR audience that anti-Semitism, said to be the longest and oldest hatred in history, is on a severe upsurge. She was most alarmed, however, because “it has become a normal behavior” across the world.
In the United States, actions by Kyle Irving of the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets and Kanye “Ye” West – abetted by the social media – have exacerbated anti-Semitism. “White Christians” demonstrate a vicious hatred for people of color and Jews. How can one possibly associate the name of Christ with such violence?
With deepest remorse, we acknowledge that Christians have historically encouraged and participated in this evil. It is generally agreed the Gospel of John contains the seeds of anti-Semitism. While the other Gospels usually identify Jesus’ opponents as Pharisees, Sadducees or temple officials, John, written later to a gentile audience, cites Jews (in general) as Christ’s enemies. St. Paul blamed Jews “who killed … the Lord Jesus and … hindered us from speaking.” (I Thessalonians 2:14)
The early church was clearly anti-Semitic. In 145 CE, Justin Martyr condemned Jews for rejecting Jesus and leading people away from salvation. He asserted that Jewish sinfulness caused the destruction of the Temple by the Romans in 70 CE. Ephraim the Syrian (306-373 CE) wrote that Satan dwells among the Jews. Ambrose of Milan (374-397 CE) said the Jews should be damned to hell and John Chrysostom (347-407 CE) called Jews the ultimate evil and ought to be exterminated.
Centuries of Church sponsored anti-Semitism has been destructive and violent. These campaigns have included Crusades, Inquisitions, edicts and laws against Jews, their faith, property and cost thousands of lives.
Hitler was personally encouraged in his violent attacks against Jews by the anti-Semitic sections of the Christian Oberammergau Passion Play (now thankfully revised) and the horrendous anti-Jewish harangues written by Martin Luther.
There is only one choice regarding the Holocaust and its unspeakable toll of lives: renounce the wickedness of anti-Semitism and reject the evil powers of this world.
The long-standing assertion by the Church that Christianity replaced the Jews as the people of God’s covenant strongly affected its anti-Semitism. (Technically, this is known as “replacement theory.”) Their belief in Jesus as the Messiah and his announcement of a new covenant with the Lord led the early church to conclude God had abandoned the Jews and canceled their status as a covenant people. For them, the “Old” testament was replaced by the “New” testament and therefore, God simply forgot the Jews in favor of Christians. Jews were thought to be beyond Divine grace, and thus debased and persecuted.
Fortunately, there are ways to exit anti-Semitism. All must renounce and reject such violence. There are also attempts that deal with the root causes of this particularly Christian bigotry. Several Churches are seeking to correct the Christian stance about Judaism by reaffirming the Lord’s original covenant with the Jews. While visiting a synagogue in Mainz, Germany in 1980 Pope John Paul II said that, “Jews are people of God of the Old Covenant which has never been abrogated by God.” The current Pope Francis has written, “We hold the Jewish people in special regard because their covenant with God has never been revoked, for the gifts and the call of God are irrevocable.” Out of respect for that tradition, the Roman Catholic Church has officially closed its office for the evangelism of Jews.
In the United States, Presbyterians, Episcopalians and Evangelical Lutherans have all worked toward a correction of replacement theory. In 2012, The United Methodist Church stated, “With our Catholic brothers and sisters, we believe that God has not abandoned God’s covenant with the Jews … through whom the Scriptures of the Old Testament have come to us and through whom the one true God has been revealed in the world.” The Methodist position rejected any form of evangelism that is “coercive in nature, violent in their means or anti-Semitic in their intent.” (I personally would go farther and accept the Roman Catholic position on evangelism.)
My primary argument for renouncing anti-Semitism comes by looking at Jesus himself. He was a Jew who clearly loved his people, preached a gospel of forgiveness, brought healing to the sick, blessed the poor, favored the children, advocated loving your neighbor and affirmed the “Shema,” the primary Jewish statement of faith. He criticized the religious establishment when it deserted God and the people. Jesus’ love was so strong that, when his disciples wanted God to rain down fire and destroy an unwelcoming Samaritan village, Jesus “turned and rebuked them.” (Luke 9:55) Most important of all, are the words Jesus spoke on the cross. Even though, in one moment, he doubted God’s presence, Jesus eventually prayed God to forgive those responsible for his death. (Luke 23:34)
How then, can believers in Christ dismiss Jesus’ own action of mercy toward those who hated him? How is it acceptable for Christians to forget Jesus’ love and adopt a hatred Christ himself rejected?
Atonement and action are at the heart of a Christian response. “O God, Merciful Lord of Jew and Christian. In prayer, we confess Christ as our savior and accept the power You give us to resist evil, injustice and oppression. We repent of the sin of injustice. Encourage our lives to be an active atonement, a reparation for injury and hurt.
“In conversation, let us celebrate the inspirations of Jewish and Christian traditions, including the Hebrew Scriptures. Help us rebuke any humor that denigrates Judaism. We disavow oppression against Jews and refuse to support or approve any anti-Semitic hate group. We seek justice for those who commit hate crimes and work for legislation that will work toward the elimination of anti-Semitism.
“Encourage us to study and learn, seeking out every opportunity to strengthen our understanding and relationships with our Jewish sisters and brothers.
“May the God of love and peace, shalom, bless all of us. Amen.”
Jim Brewster of Swansboro is a retired United Methodist minister and a Tideland News contributor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.