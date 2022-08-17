According to birdwatching.com, birdwatchers are called different things. “Birdwatchers choose different names for themselves. Some of them refer to themselves ornithologists, bird watchers, twitchers, birders, lister or ticker. Other watchers like birder and avian enthusiasts prefer to be called bird watcher.”
No matter what term is used, Dr. Jim Craig is an amazing man, a true southern gentleman, a kind soul, and forever a teacher.
I started my subscription to the Tideland News basically to read his column “Nature Notes” (sorry Jimmy) because I was fascinated with his bird knowledge and interest in the natural world.
The best thing I ever did was humbly approach him as a lowly Coastal Carolina Community College wildlife rehabilitation instructor and ask him if there was the slightest possibility that he would even consider thinking about being a guest speaker for my avian class. WOW! The response was immediate and beyond enthusiastic!
And so we began a lasting friendship created by our mutual love of all things bird. I was able to have the honor of meeting Lois, his amazing wife, a true southern lady, another kind soul and a person very forgiving when others would speak for hours about nothing but birds, birds and more birds.
Jim came prepared as my guest speaker and quickly volunteered to do more sessions. For many years he was a regular part of my curriculum and so many students loved to bring friends and family members to attend those classes to see his beautiful slides and hear his lectures.
He would come visit Possumwood Acres Wildlife Sanctuary to see what new species had been admitted that week and take many pictures, some of which have appeared in his columns over the years.
We helped him update his newspaper photo by posing him with our education ambassador barred owl. He was so proud of that photo!
When Jim learned I had never seen a painted bunting before, he made it his mission to bring me on a walk just for that purpose. I did not quite believe him when he promised he could not only show one to me, but could guarantee the time and place the viewing would occur.
And he did!
At West Park, along the specific trail and at the particular feeder and at precisely the exact time he predicted (7 p.m.), a beautiful male painted bunting appeared in all its glory. That is an experience I still treasure to this day.
One of the events that Jim enjoyed immensely was when we gave him our fully recovered bird patients and had him release them back into the wild where they belonged.
This was something he loved to do and he would take his friend Keven Geraghty along to share the photograph opportunities.
Letting the killdeer and the hummingbirds go free were his favorites, and we were happy to oblige.
He was so gentle as he took them out, cradling them in his hands, before setting them down to begin their freedom flight.
For everyone whose lives were touched by Jim and Lois, and for all those whose eyes were opened to the wonder and beauty of our feathered friends, let Jim know how much he changed your view of the natural world around you.
It is a shame that he cannot continue his column for us to read but we will forever be grateful for the information and facts he shared with us over the years.
(Jim Craig, author of the Tideland News column Nature Notes, ended the weekly feature on Aug. 10. The column had been a regular part of the newspaper since March 8, 2006.
(Email Jim Craig at jimcraig2@gmail.com.)
Toni O’Neil is founder and director of Possumwood Acres Wildlife Sanctuary in Hubert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.