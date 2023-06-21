With record-breaking attendance at the North Carolina Republican Party’s annual convention over the weekend of June 9-11 in Greensboro, Republican delegates and guests enthusiastically welcomed President Donald J. Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
The top three presidential hopefuls delivered powerful speeches with messages that outlined their vision and offered hope for our country’s future, sharing their plan to overcome our nation’s current decline, which brought the most politically active Republicans in North Carolina to standing ovations with roars and chants that you’d expect from the sea of patriots in attendance.
The grassroots conservatives of the party made their presence at the convention known by bringing a vote to the floor to censure Sen. Thom Tillis for deviating from the party’s platform on issues such as gay marriage, immigration and gun control. The censure passed, sending a clear message to the senator and other Republican elected officials that you can’t merely campaign as a Republican, but must support the party’s platform while in office or face the consequences. Censures can have a huge impact on an elected official’s chances of winning future elections.
North Carolina’s leading candidate for governor, Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson, spoke Saturday in a room packed with delegates and guests. His passion filled the room and the crowd responded with tremendous cheers and applause as he spoke from his heart about the issues in our state and his plans to move us forward and in the right direction once he becomes governor. He and his wife, Yolanda Hill, were both present at the convention and are wildly supported and appreciated by the conservative grassroots base of the North Carolina Republican Party. It is no wonder he has maintained a very substantial lead in the polls.
Congressman Greg Murphy of our 3rd District took the stage, delivering a speech with minimal applause and shouts of “Cancer” reminding him of what he called his own constituents that did not agree with him on his support of the Immunization Infrastructure Modernization Act, H.R. 550. Congressman Dan Bishop of the 8th District followed Murphy with enormous applause that brought many to their feet. The clear contrast made it evident that Congressman Murphy’s support amongst the grassroots activists seems to be dwindling.
The business of the convention proved to be not as enjoyable and inspiring as the speakers and camaraderie of the delegates that unite across our state election after election for a common goal. Saturday afternoon, the chairman’s race took place and chaos ensued. The incumbent Chairman Michael Whatley and his team had a phone application created for the voting method versus paper ballots, which confused many delegates and Republicans throughout the state since the validity of electronic voting has been questioned here in North Carolina by the “party of election integrity” and under Chairman Michael Whatley. Once the voting began, the phone application failed to work initially and while voting at kiosk/computer was an alternative, the Internet went down. Eventually, the Internet issue was resolved, and the phone application seemed to work for some.
During hours that went by while delegates attempted to cast their votes, several matters were brought to the attention of the convention chairman including votes being cast from out of state when delegates are required to be on the convention floor and under and over votes from many counties.
John Kane, Whatley’s challenger, had made election integrity the focus of his campaign for the chairmanship, showcasing failures on Whatley’s part and how to correct issues.
Chairman Michael Whatley was finally announced as the winner of the chairmanship election. The single chairman vote lasted so long, time had run out for delegates to discuss and vote on the remaining convention business and election.
John Kane did not concede and has corresponded with Chairman Whatley with requests for transparency and information regarding the voting application and has graciously offered his assistance in areas of failures and/or where Kane feels improvement is needed.
The response from Whatley thus far could be defined as cold. Election integrity has been a main topic for Chairman Whatley and now Republicans across the state are watching to see just how transparent the party is under Chairman Michael Whatley when it comes to his own race.
Critical 2024 elections will require election integrity and the NCGOP must offer truth and transparency to unify and move forward to deliver the White House and take the Governor’s mansion.
Cynthia LaCorte of Swansboro served as a delegate at the state convention.
