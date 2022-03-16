In my family, we speak three languages. We come from the Midwest, the Philippines and Colombia. Three generations live with each other. A traditional married couple live with a same sex one.
After starting our military service under Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell, 13 years ago, my husband and I have lived to see it repealed and our marriage legalized.
I left my military career behind in favor of being a spouse and the primary caregiver for our adopted son. He continues on active duty, having sworn his oath to this nation instead of his country of birth.
I moved to another political party after my previous one betrayed America’s founding principles.
In short, we have lived the American dream, improving our communities and keeping them safe.
When I announced I would run for Congress last year, I figured that service and history would be welcomed in the Democratic Party.
For the Onslow County Democratic Party, though, it seems not. On March 4, they released a memo about candidates running in the Democratic primary listing my opponent, Barbara Gaskins, but not including my name.
My campaign manager and I reached out to the first vice chair and chair of the party, but have not heard back. With no response, we are left to read between the lines: The Onslow County Democratic Party does not welcome newcomers unless they agree with them.
I have been upfront with people from the time I announced my campaign.
I was a Republican for 15 years. I left after the Republican Party embraced the Big Lie of election fraud and anti-American extremism. But instead of moaning about how I don’t agree with the Democratic Party on everything, I resolved to do what I could to work within it, to build the tent bigger, and to try to help build coalitions of people who can vote together as a community.
There are some positions where progressives and I agree. I’d like to fix our healthcare system and create a public option. I’m in favor of ending the war on drugs and reforming our criminal justice system. Climate change is real and needs solutions.
But I have been clear that some of my positions diverge. I believe that Democrats need a bigger tent that allows people who are pro-gun, pro-business, and want to see social change in smaller bites. Most importantly, the party needs to be reflective of the area they represent.
I’d be a terrible candidate in New York or San Francisco. But I grew up in a rural area just like this, and I love the unique culture that farmers, fisherman and working-class people have. I know that there is some discomfort with sweeping change, but that our communities are broad minded, welcoming and willing to work with one another to solve problems.
In a conversation with one of the Onslow County party officials, I spoke of this bluntly. When confronted with an opinion that Republican voters want everyone who isn’t a Republican dead, I countered that our people were better than that. The loud and ignorant Mark Robinsons of the world exist, but more people are in the middle.
People like us oppose the invention of 90 pronouns, but we want transgender people to be free, safe and able to live a good life. We’ll condemn cities being burned in race riots nationwide, but we agree there are problems with inequality and we want to help fix them.
I can only conclude that these comments are the reason the Onslow County Democratic Party improperly endorsed Barbara Gaskins.
Make no mistake. Barbara is a leader in her community, who has fought tirelessly to reform the criminal justice system. I salute her for that and welcome her standing in the primary. Barbara is very progressive, and I am not. But that doesn’t mean I want her treated unfairly if someone disagrees with her. The point of a primary is for us to have this exact discussion, and that’s why it’s important for party officials to stay neutral.
I’ll close by calling on three groups to take action. First, I call on the Onslow County Democratic Party to admit its mistake and correct the memo, including all Democratic candidates on that ballot. Second, I call on Barbara Gaskins to condemn their action as a breach of propriety and stand with me as I would stand with her if she were in this position. Finally, I call on you, the voters, to understand that there is another choice in this election, and to engage in that debate.
I believe we need to recognize that the 3rd District leans right. But many of those voters are concerned with extremism and want another choice.
By running a campaign that is reflective of our area, I believe a Democrat can win the general election. Our campaign will push against some excesses of the left it’s true. But we believe in investing in our district and helping communities live better.
We won’t report Hispanics checking in at hotels to the Department of Homeland Security like Rep. Greg Murphy does. And we’ll be fierce advocates for military families because we live that reality every day.
Learn about Barbara, learn about me, and make an informed decision as to whose approach you think is most likely to win in this election and bring eastern North Carolina and America closer together.
Joe Swartz is a candidate for congress in the 3rd District.
