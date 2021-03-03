I’m usually pretty good at waiting. And normally, I have a good supply of patience. But I have been waiting for something since 2015 and my patience has been obliterated; it’s nonexistent now. I have been waiting for Trump enthusiasts to hear his lies … hold him accountable … say enough is enough. That hasn’t happened, as we all know. To say it another way, I have been waiting for the dumb-assery to end.
I have zero tolerance for the extreme Trump fans that can’t acknowledge we have a new president and that he won fair and square. The simple truth is that former president Trump was his own undoing. He had a little help from his friends, aka enablers.
In 2015 I waited; I waited for Republicans to see the colossal mistake they made by endorsing Trump. Upon hearing him speak during the debates leading to the 2016 election my exact words were, “He’ll get us all killed.”
It seems he’s working on it. At the time, I didn’t know he’d lie about a pandemic. I assumed it would be getting us tangled up with foreign countries and engaging in nuclear war. It’s not too late for that one and he’s most likely already set the stage for this new administration to deal with that scenario. I will say this … our military men and women deserve better. Since we can’t trust him to be truthful how can we believe he struck a deal for peace overseas between adversaries? And let’s say he actually did. Why should he work for peace overseas while not working for peace here, and instead, actively create chaos and hatred?
I’m so naïve. When Trump said he could walk out to Fifth Avenue and shoot someone and his supporters would be OK with it, I thought he’d lose support and respect. Every single time he did or said something crazy I would say, “Oh, this is the last straw, the final nail. He’s done.”
Sadly, he seemed to gain support instead of lose it. What does that say about almost half of Americans? Dumb-assery prevails.
Let’s go way back to campaign promises. One was that he would do away with Obamacare within his first 30 days. That got him some votes but he didn’t follow through. Then, exactly 35 days before the 2020 election he made the same promise. Got some more votes. Trump supporters are missing the obvious; he says things just to get votes.
Just before the campaign trail of 2020 he brought up abortion again. He said he’s against it but does he ever speak truth? I reason that with his history of womanizing he’s funded abortions for his girlfriends and mistresses. At any rate, it was a strategic move to get the Christian vote. Once again, Christians have been used. I’ve been labeled a hypocrite by “Christians” because I voted for a Democrat. But they don’t see their own hypocrisy in considering Trump the next best thing to Jesus himself. Newsflash to Christians: Jesus never cheated, mocked, bullied, lied, boasted or rallied others to violence.
Please admit that Trump did.
Another obvious thing overlooked is the type of people in the Trump orbit: who he pardons, who he fires and hires, and why.
He has been accused of rape. All he needs to do to prove his innocence is give a DNA sample. He won’t. Perhaps he’s not innocent.
Does Trump pay his fair share of income tax? All he has to do is release his tax history. He won’t. What’s he hiding?
When he was impeached the first time, he refused to let anyone testify on his behalf. An innocent person would welcome witnesses that could prove innocence. He’s obviously hiding something and he didn’t trust his “witnesses” not to reveal truth.
Trump’s new thing was “America First.” How his most ardent supporters loved that lie. They don’t get it … what he should have said was America Alone. Forsake our allies; ignore bounties placed on the heads of our men and women in uniform by Russia; remain buddies with Putin and Kim Jong-un of North Korea. Pull out of every world organization possible, therefore leaving us vulnerable and standing alone, not first. Alone. Like it or not, we are part of a bigger world.
Trump claimed he supported American-made products. He claimed that businesses and industries should build their factories here and provide needed jobs. Never mind that Trump and his children make millions from their businesses in China, Indonesia, Turkey and Scotland, just to name a few foreign places. Trump profited big from flags and MAGA hats that were made in China. But let me get this straight … his supporters believe he supports American jobs. That dumb-assery is only exceeded by Trump’s hypocrisy.
If you still don’t believe in my description of Trump extremists take a look at the Jan. 6 mob at the capitol. They were taking selfies and posting their own guilt on social media. They committed violence, destroyed property, assaulted police officers, and revealed plans to commit murder while on camera. People died. They were trying to “take back” their country from the Democrats. It’s what Trump told them to do. Trump told them the election was stolen from him and that Vice President Mike Pence could “do the right thing” and overturn the election results and therefore silence the will of the people, overturn democracy, and restore power to him. He sent them to the Capitol building and even said he’d go with them to “fight like hell.” This obvious lie has been ignored.
The extremists that attacked our Capitol building and elected officials at the Donald Trump’s behest traveled from all corners of our country. They are now being hunted and captured by the FBI. They should be punished to the fullest extent of the law. And their leader? He should be punished too, along with anyone else in Congress that played a part in the insurrection.
There are the local extremists too. Some of them are people I thought I knew. People in our communities who say things on social media like “it’s time for a civil war” or “we will take our country back from the Democrats” and “I’m not afraid to die for my president”. My message is that Trump would not die for you or hesitate to throw you under the bus. He is not capable of caring for you. You are votes to sustain his love of power. You are blood to be shed on his behalf and someone to believe his lies. You are a boost to his inflated ego. Period.
As for Trump, getting impeached twice without conviction is not enough. His veiled threat that he is only just beginning and that he isn’t finished should be a heads-up to his fellow Republicans. Get him away from you and look for someone to represent the Republican party that won’t further destroy it. Hold him accountable. Stop the dumb-assery. I’m tired of waiting.
Author Carol Hartsoe writes from her home in Bear Creek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.