Among other things, the holidays are a time of giving and receiving gifts. The question most often asked of people is, “What did you get?” Much less frequently asked is, “What did you give?” Invariably, the inquiries concern material gifts. Purchasing a gift can certainly be thoughtful and a wonderful gesture, especially when it’s backed up by your actions.
However, the most valuable presents are those that aren’t sold in stores. When you give your love, your time, help someone in need, aid another in solving a problem or overcoming an obstacle, you give something priceless.
The true spirit of the holidays is giving. When you give, you receive. You can get anything in life you want by helping enough others get what they want. But only if you give without expecting anything in return. The impact of giving isn’t limited to just the holiday season, it’s something that has value all year.
The power of giving is often underestimated. When you give unconditionally, you don’t just impact the recipient; you start a chain reaction. By brightening the life of one person you also affect all those who they then touch.
No gesture of giving or kindness is too small. Holding the door open at a store, helping someone carry groceries to their car, letting another car in front of you, saying please and thank you, and saying hello to a stranger you pass on the sidewalk, are some of the many things you can do daily.
For family and friends, your time is one of the most precious gifts you can offer. Are you there for others when they need you? Do you offer a hand without being asked? Do you help out when asked?
Too often, people get caught up in their own desires, thus losing sight of the needs of others. A person who tries to get through life by looking out for himself or herself first is invariably frustrated. Often this person views life as a competition to determine who can accumulate more.
On the other hand, those who are concerned for the wellbeing of others are happier, more content and more satisfied. By giving without expecting, they in turn receive the things they need.
Giving is a simple concept that works every time it is applied. There will be people who don’t appreciate what you do, but it doesn’t matter. You are giving without anticipating anything in return. Besides, there will be many more who are thankful for your efforts.
If you don’t treat others well, buying a gift won’t compensate for your behavior. The recipient might like what you give them but it won’t make up for your actions. You can’t bribe someone to forgive the way you treat them with a present.
The best gift you can receive is the joy of making someone else happy. Being unselfish is a wonderful way to live. When you give with no ulterior motives, your actions are seen as genuine. Should you expect something in return, your behavior is always suspect. We all know people who do nice things only when they want something in return.
Make giving a daily routine. Don’t start and end with the holiday season. Every day is a good day to do something nice. When people feel good due to your actions, you can’t help but feel happy yourself. And that is priceless. The most significant action you can take is having a positive impact on the lives of others.
While a recent poll indicates 41 percent of us are stressed by the holidays, there are many ways to bust holiday stress.
Set realistic goals. Your expectations should correspond to your circumstances, time and money. Don’t try to outdo family and friends. You don’t have to impress anyone.
A wonderful holiday season doesn’t have to be expensive. Set a manageable budget and stick to it. Determine before you go shopping how much you will spend on food and presents. Entertaining doesn’t have to cost a lot. Sumptuous meals can be prepared without expensive ingredients. Use your imagination and creativity.
If there are lots of people on your gift list, contact them and agree to a maximum cost for each gift. They will probably appreciate a pre-set spending limit as much as you will. Consider making your own gifts, such as baked goods or crafts.
A variety of free or low-cost activities are available. Many communities provide holiday programs such as parades and winter carnivals. Informal gatherings with friends and family can be lots of fun without obligating anyone to host a big party.
Accept relatives and friends for who they are. Put aside differences; don’t try to resolve them during gatherings. Bringing up past issues will not add to the seasonal joy.
Divorced parents need to be extra sensitive to their children’s emotions. Make children’s needs a priority and avoid using them as pawns. Children want to spend time with both of their parents so work together to facilitate reciprocal visitation.
If you are hosting a meal or party, ask each guest to bring a dish. Delegate responsibilities to your spouse and children. Everyone will feel included and no one has to carry the full load.
Don’t snap at others. Have rules and guidelines for older children returning home for the holidays. Ask guests to supervise their children if they get too rambunctious.
Plan ahead for what you want to accomplish before the holiday rush starts. You can pace yourself if you have enough time. Spreading out activities leaves you calmer and more relaxed.
Prioritize what you want to accomplish. Organize your time to allow for the most important tasks. Say no to requests that don’t fit your plans. Be flexible.
Make time for yourself. Maintain a healthy lifestyle by eating properly, exercising, and getting enough sleep.
It’s normal and OK to feel sad during the holidays. Life is unpredictable and brings many changes. Don’t compare today with the good old days from your past. Take charge of your life. Don’t act like a victim. Spend time with supportive and caring people. Help others by volunteering. Whenever you bring a smile to someone’s face, you will feel better too.
Make realistic resolutions. Set goals you can accomplish. Don’t abandon your resolutions after a few weeks. After the holidays, actively working towards your goals will keep you positive and focused on the good in life.
Bryan Golden is the author of “Dare to Live Without Limits.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.