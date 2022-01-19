Anyone who truly knows me need not be convinced that I only harbor visions and intent that I feel are beneficial to the community. I do not think or act with intent that is self-serving or preface myself before prioritizing the interest of our community. I love our quaint Friendly City by the Sea, Swansboro, and right the way it is, I really do. Particularly, at this stage in my life. I now abhor the hustle and bustle of those towns in the past that I knew so well. I am not a “transplant” that has any desire other than that of joining this community for what it is, and consciously resist to bringing outside influence of other culture. I want to spend more time with family, friends, time on the sand bar and to do what I am able as an asset for the community, for and in, the eyes of the community.
Consider … I hear many say, “People will drive in, go through, and out.” (The one-way doesn’t slow them down enough to get the quaintness or see the shops?) “The two-way traffic makes people get in a ‘Coastal North Carolina’ frame of mind.” “People have to be courteous.” “Slow down.” “Wait.” “Wave,” “Swansboro is the Friendly City By the Sea.” “Tourists need to chill, that’s why they are here, to vacation and relax the rush.” “We have to maintain our quaint Swansboro Downtown feel.” “We can’t give in to the growth and get overcome by big city, or by transplants and or what they are used to.” “We tried a one-way Street 20 years ago, it did not work.”
These are valid comments and concerns. I do not want, desire or choose to be an adversary of opinion to my friends and neighbors that I have SO much love and respect for.
Contemplate. How do you feel when you visit on vacation? Perhaps Florida, Maine, Canada, Spain, France? The cultures are different, oh yes, even as near as Ohio, New Jersey, New York, Virginia … dare we think Raleigh and Charlotte, Asheville? Sometimes we are unaware our “normal” may be rude or odd to them. Indeed, their ways can be rude to us also. Sometimes in a subtle way, yet resulting in an internal unnerving reaction or result, as an example, yes, people actually get out of their car and scream and yell, and honk their horns and at times are on the verge of fists. We say … SO … they are in Swansboro, when in Swansboro do as we do (referring to the meaning of the phrase “When in Rome, do as Romans do”). Can we apply this thinking to the tourist industry coming through Swansboro to shop? When the streets in our community were designed, for what was the intent, need, limitation? The historic housing, would it be suitable for most that would live there by today’s standards? Was business considered? Was commuting considered? Was parking considered? Corbett Avenue, Route 24, that center turn lane is perfect for access into the businesses in our town. However, to what volume of traffic? When it was designed, was it safe to support? In the communities that previously had this design, then experienced population growth, they learned to refer to this center turn lane as “the suicide lane.” These are real human life issues. These communities have removed and modified these center lanes, adding “jug handles” at lights to solve consumer and business access concerns. Some added a landscaped look to enhance their town look and slow traffic in a passive visual manner that adds respect to the namesake of the town. Some installed sidewalks and bicycle lanes. We are a growing bedroom community; and we rely greatly on the tourism industry. Even if we did not rely on the tourism industry, how would we guide it and its effect on our community in the future? It is not going away. We are out of time; no heads may remain in the sand. The future is here.
Question. Have we considered the paradigms of our guests beyond our own comfort zone? Have we considered what we can effect, in a positive attainable goal as “Swansboro Congruent” to control growth, respecting the citizens’ vision for our destined future? How are we limited in what we can effect? What is in our near-future, our five-, 10-, 20-year future? We will not make converts out of tourists. A tourist does not think like a local and will not. They are our GUESTS. Our guests will not return to town if it is too confusing … or frustrating to navigate or park, regardless if we fruitlessly attempt to slow them down. Streets around the world are configured as one-way so as to create a loop so redundant drive arounds are made easy and enabled, not limited and made more difficult! This is particularly true when streets of historic towns were not designed for today’s needs. A loop traffic pattern helps mom to check out that store again and say, “Look honey, they have jewelry!” Or see a store she missed, or dad to find a beer, cigar or find a parking spot! Are we stuck 20 years ago? Would a Walmart have worked … 10 restaurants? A waterfront walkway? Public boat dockage? Food Lion? Lowes? Lowes Foods? Car dealerships? We know where this thinking leads, and I mean no harm or insults. Shouldn’t we take control and make the necessary uncomfortable and hard decisions, or will the big box and franchise chains act for us as the exampled Walmart? Downtown businesses need to succeed and attract consumers for the survival and longevity of the Swansboro Downtown Merchants. They need to be profitable businesses, not a “job” that the owner thought they invested in as opposed to a business they could pay off, sell, and retire from their hard-earned years.
Did we go half way because we are afraid or are trying to hold on to something we inevitably cannot? Have we in fact already sabotaged or sold short a potentially beneficial “change” because we are afraid of change? Should Main Street and Church Street be best to maintain one-way to Elm, not Water Street? Should Water Street be one-way going back opposite of Front Street, toward Route 24 to create a loop, with parking on one side? For our guests into town to safely circle back to the beginning of our businesses without going onto busy Highway 24 … shouldn’t Moore Street be one-way from Front to Water Street until 10:30 a.m., except Sundays, for deliveries and then one-way from Water st. to Front Street after 10:30 a.m., except Sunday? (This is not a new idea.) And so, do we want “better?” “Are we willing to try?” Or, have we already decided and sabotaged the idea because we “know” it won’t and shouldn’t work? Is our mind made up? People are smart enough to learn traffic patterns, do we want to help or inhibit? How shall we treat our guests?
Ultimately, with my respect to you, it is not my question to answer, I will still love the place and people in this community that I am honored to call home. We learn more from people that have the same goals, but may see it from a different perspective. We cannot contemplate or learn, if we all see everything the same, that’s for sure. I hope we grow and embellish a temperament to pause and understand before being understood.
Randy Swanson is owner of the The Boro Restaurant and Bar, a Front Street restaurant.
