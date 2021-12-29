The New Year is a time of resolutions. It’s a time when people commit to making a change in their life. Losing weight, changing jobs, saving money, making money, a new relationship, getting in shape, going back to school, or giving up smoking, are just some of the goals people set for themselves on Jan. 1.
Although it’s possible for anyone to make a change or a new start, it takes determination, commitment, and persistence. A new goal must be your own. You have to really want it. Without a burning desire, your motivation will fade quickly. It’s virtually impossible to make a change due to external pressure.
You may agree to what someone else wants you to do, but it’s very difficult to succeed without an internal drive. So, in order to successfully make a change or reach a goal, you have to make sure it’s what you really want.
Don’t start off on the wrong foot by making excuses as to why you will probably fail. If you don’t truly believe you can do it, you won’t. People who do this will say something like, “I’ll try to do it, but …” Or you may hear, “I tried before and it didn’t work but I’ll give it another go.” Before you begin, make sure the only things you are telling yourself are, “I can,” “I will” and “I will do whatever it takes.”
A new beginning is a three-step process. You have to first know what you want, formulate a plan to achieve it, and then take the necessary action to get it. Setting a specific goal is essential. The more detailed the better. If you want to lose weight, how much and by when? If you want a new job, what will it be and how much will it pay? If you want to save money, how much and how often?
Next, you need a plan. Just like your goal, your plan must be as detailed as possible. If you are going to lose weight, what will be your menu each week? Are you going to go on a specific diet, cut out certain foods, or just eat less? For finding a new job, what will be your strategy? Do you need a new resume? Will you look on line, in the classifieds, use an employment agency, network, cold call, or all of these? If you want to save more money, in what areas will you cut back? Do you know where your money is going? Have you created a budget?
You want your plan to be doable. The smaller the steps are, the more likely you will be to succeed. Any time you feel a step is too big, break it down further. It doesn’t matter how small each step is so long as you keep going and never give up.
Losing 20 pounds may feel overwhelming, but dropping two pounds a month doesn’t seem too bad. If you keep at it for 10 months, you will reach your goal. Saving $3,000 might appear beyond reach, but cutting back $9 a day on family spending is manageable.
Finally, you must take action. The best goals and greatest plans will go nowhere without action. The reason you divided your plan into small sections is so it would be easy to take action, one day at a time. All you have to do is keep going, until you achieve your goal.
---
Whatever your resolutions, here are some specific strategies to help you succeed. First and foremost is to take the first step, which is to start. Without action, there will be no success. Action creates results. Intention alone will not work.
Have written goals stating what you want to accomplish. If you want to lose weight, how much and by when? If you want to live within a budget, what is the amount? If you want to continue your education, what school will you go to and which classes will you take?
Take small but consistent steps. Habits are formed by frequent repetition over time. Change occurs by the same process. A resolution is not all or nothing. Partial change is okay. Any progress in the desired direction, regardless of how small, is a success. Accomplishing a resolution is a process, not a one-time effort.
Positive goals are more effective than negative ones. Rather than saying you will eat less, resolve to have a healthier diet. Instead of spending less time at work you can endeavor to spend more time at home. Bad habits can’t just be eliminated; they have to be replaced by good ones.
Identify potential obstacles so they don’t surprise you. If you experience a setback, don’t give up. Don’t blame yourself if you stumble. Failure only occurs when you stop trying.
Bryan Golden is the author of “Dare to Live Without Limits.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.