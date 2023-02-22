There was a remarkable array of “saints” among my Brewster ancestors. You might call them “White, Anglo-Saxon Puritans.” They were leaders in their communities and righteous and faithful to their Christian beliefs. I was quite comfortable having them as ancestors. In a way, proud, I admit, and smug …
In the 1500s, Brewster’s were the pillars of St. Nicholas Church in Wrentham, England, where five were buried under the altar and two under the center aisle of the nave. There is a brass plate on the wall to the left of the altar commemorating the life and death of Humphrey Brewster (1526-1593) and acknowledging his leadership in the parish.
The Brewster family arrived in the New Haven, Conn., colony in 1638. Like many persecuted Puritans in England, Francis Brewster, a barber-surgeon, his wife Lucy and three children came to the New World seeking a place to freely practice their religion. New Haven was a theocracy; its constitution and government were based on the Bible, mostly Old Testament law. Rev. John Davenport, New Haven’s founder-clergyman was equally important as the governor, Theophilus Eaton. What we call restrictive “Blue Laws” began in New Haven. Roman Catholics and Quakers were not allowed, and only male, avowed church members could vote. Eventually there were witchcraft trials, 40 years sooner than Salem.
Nathaniel Brewster, one of the Brewster children, graduated in the first class from Harvard in 1642. The school’s stated purpose was to prepare young men to be clergy. They did so with courses in the classics, Greek and Hebrew. The Commencement ceremony was conducted by the graduates speaking in Latin. Later, Nathaniel married Sarah Ludlow, daughter of the lieutenant governor of Connecticut, and pastored churches in Ireland, New England and eventually, founded the First Presbyterian Church in Setauket, Long Island, in 1665. Altogether, his life was a remarkable witness.
The death of Floyd George, at the hands of police in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020, was a wake-up-call for many of us white people about the rights and treatment of Black Americans. Later that year, a study group in our church read the autobiography of Frederick Douglass. The 19th century former slave sharpened our awareness of the oppression of Blacks and the institution of slavery. In the strongest terms, he wrote, “It is against religion, as presented by Christian bodies, that I have felt it my duty to testify.” An overseer Douglass knew became meaner after he “got religion” at a Methodist camp meeting.
Then, last year, a footnote from an original Long Island genealogy I read 40 years ago, captured my attention, “Nathaniel Brewster, murdered by a negro servant.” I was compelled to find out more.
Nathaniel (b. 1713) was the grandson of the preacher who began the Setauket Church. He was a community leader in Brookhaven, Long Island, president of the Town Trustees and Magistrate. Brewster owned a large estate, a plantation about the size of the present village of Bellport on Long Island’s south shore. And, I discovered, he was a slaveholder. I was stunned.
Later, I read, “Long Island had the largest slave population of any rural or urban area in the north for most of the colonial era. Beginning with the original 11 black slaves in 1626, the number of slaves in New York grew to almost 20,000 on the eve of the Revolutionary War a century and a half later … Owners could punish their slaves at their own discretion, though they were not allowed to take a slave’s life or sever a body part … Except when working for their owners, slaves could not congregate in groups larger than three, with a whipping the penalty of up to 40 lashes.” (Slavery in America)
I researched the circumstances around Brewster’s death. I was reminded of Douglass’s description of the horrible treatment of slaves. The New York Mercury (June 28, 1772) reported “that about four o’clock last Monday afternoon, Nathaniel Brewster, Esq., being in the woods with one of his negroes (a native of Africa), attempted to correct him for some misdemeanor, which the negro resented and wounded his master by giving him several such heavy blows on his head with a (large piece) of wood that he expired the next morning. The negro was tried the next day (by three justices and five freeholders), and being found guilty of murder, was to be executed last Friday.” Another newspaper was more explicit. “Nathaniel Brewster was whipping his slave, a native of Guinea, for some act of disobedience, when he suddenly turned upon his master and struck him dead. He was tried the very next day … and was sentenced to be hanged, though some of the judges proposed he should be burned or at least gibbeted.”
The picture of a white man whipping a slave is abhorrent – that the white man was Nathaniel Brewster was even more so. Owning the Godliness in Brewster family history is easy. Owning sinfulness and evil is difficult. Owning our freedom in the United States is patriotic. Owning our history of slavery is quite another matter. Yet we need bear that responsibility.
It starts with the head. Northerners need understand slavery was not a distant regional concern, but included much of the United States. Difficult, horrific and startling as it was, white people need to wrestle with the reality of slavery and its effects on our American history.
Taking responsibility for slavery is a matter of the heart, as well. One hundred sixty years after the Emancipation Proclamation, many white people still harbor a “slave-holding” attitude toward Blacks. Like many, I confess to racist tendencies.
Needed: A conversion of the heart that includes, I think, a life-long pro-active atonement. Making amends for slavery means I need reject any Biblical or “Christian” apologetic for slavery. That part seems easy. More difficult – included in my belief in Christ – is rejecting any violence, oppression, bias and prejudice.
Frederick Douglass wrote about two kinds of Christianity. One, he knew first-hand and hated, “the corrupt, slaveholding, women-whipping cradle plundering, partial and hypocritical Christianity of this land.” The other kind, he discovered, “I love the pure, peaceable and impartial Christianity of Christ.” Douglass was eventually ordained a preacher in the African-American Methodist Episcopal Zion Church and advocated for abolition and women’s rights.
My part, and dare I suggest, our part, to ease racial tensions these days, is to grow our faith in Christ – toward peace, purity and the decidedly impartial essence of love.
Jim Brewster of Swansboro is a retired United Methodist minister. He is a Tideland News columnist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.