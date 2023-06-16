I have a question for Tideland News readers …
We Americans are very much aware that our southern border is open to all refugees and asylum seekers who can safely wade or float across the Rio Grande River. We know former President Trump started building a wall to preclude the American burden to house, feed, and care for them. We know that the Biden administration is apparently oblivious to the southern border crisis where, since he took office, more than 4.9 million refugees have taken residence in the United States after crossing that border. We conclude that the refugee bus loads to the nation’s capital frustrates the DC mayor but is generally ignored by the administration now focused on paying off student loans and walking without falling.
Nightly, do we need to see a repeat of last week’s scenes of fairly well dressed migrants being helped out of the river? Nightly, do we need to see the US Border, US military, and local Texas enforcement officers opening the gates to let these folks into the country? Do need to see the camera-magic blur the faces of the immigrants? My message to news producers: “We got it!”
With a big country such as ours built on the backs of immigrants it is time our news teams leave the borders and begin asking politicians, paid government officials, think tanks, and business leaders what they are doing about it. We know the newcomers are getting health-assistance, food, and shelter. We can read where wonderful and omnipresent charities are assisting with food, shelter, and clothing. We know that refugee families and friends – already in the States – are absorbing the new Americans. Yet, we can conclude most are slipping through the holes in the government’s control net.
With unemployment in the 3.7 percent, Better Today reports “the US economy is only 1 percent or 1.6 million jobs short of pre-pandemic levels, which suggests the country is on track to recover eight years faster than it took to come out of the Great Recession.” Our President casts optimism yet is ignoring the long-term consequences of a falling birthrate, future Social Security, competition from off-shore productivity, the military not meeting recruiting goals, shortage of cooks, laborers, etc.
So I am asking if anyone or any organization has any positive ideas in moving us “from a border crisis to a stronger, more-productive nation by using these refugees to America’s advantage.” Roosevelt used the CCC program and the US gained greatly from this initiative. There has to be somebody trying to do something positive to take advantage of the many good people who are now refugees and will be good future US citizens.
I welcome an answer.
Author David B. Brown of Swansboro is a retired U.S. Marine.
