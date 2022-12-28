I suppose I have most of my life embraced the spirit of Christmas. For me, in a very special way that jolly old elf in the red suit is very real … and represents more than just the commercialism of contemporary Christmas. So much more.
In the innocence of an effort of giving, so much hope in the most desperate of times can be given when needed most. I’ve met him many times over my years, portrayed by many who understood the need for his character, in many places when he was needed most, at just the right times, always spreading joy, and a message of hope.
For some he is Saint Nicholas, and other’s just good ole Saint Nick. For still others he is known as Santa Clause, Kris Kringle, and Gunny Claus. But that red jacketed, white bearded, bespectacled elf representing the spirit of giving has found a place in so many hearts representing the good forgotten in mankind for much of the rest of the year.
For the past three days I have had the opportunity of joining with him, and Mrs. Claus, and many of his seasonally called elves as they delivered the miracle of the toys to so many deserving children across our area through Operation Deployed Santa.
I have seen the seed of hope given to parents, the joy of knowing someone cares given to the children, the awakening of communities, and frankly some inspirational moments felt by all of us involved this weekend that we just can’t explain other than, well, tiny little Christmas Miracles. This year it was in communities like The Pines in Hubert, Swansboro Hills and East Park.
Child after child received gifts that they did not hope or expect to receive. Face after face lighted up with the smiles and joy of the season. Families in need of hope found that hope. Some with the deepest needs were surprised with more than just toys but all found that magical moment of the spirit of Christmas.
The miracle of this holiday is in the giving, like the child who ,when asked what she wanted for Christmas, replied, “I just want the kids here to have a Christmas …” At another location a small boy answered, “I’ll be happy with a little present. Leave the big ones for the other kids.”
The miracle of this holiday is found in the face of the family who did not know if they would be able to afford a Christmas dinner, and found the kindness of a friend. It’s found in the face of the firefighter as he hands a big toy fire truck to a child who’s family is rebuilding after a house fire. It’s found in the face of the volunteer quickly refilling Santa’s sack for the next child.
The miracle of the season is the coming together of communities, the sharing of cups of hot chocolate, hot pastries and cookies. The miracle is found in each of us as we come together as neighbors and friends sharing the good.
So … yes child … there IS a Santa Claus … I’ve seen him … and just as children come big and small, short and tall … so are each of his gifts to one and all. Just as every child is special so is every gift given.
So that streak we all saw in the sky over Swansboro Sunday past … that wasn’t a shooting star, not a meteor, not a jet plane … I believe it was Santa’s sleigh … and Christmas my friend … was on the way.
John M. Moore, a Tideland News contributor, lives in Hubert.
