I would like to respond to a recent Commentary by Joe Swartz. He does a good job of patting himself on the back and highlighting some of the hardships he has struggled with being a member of the LGBTQIA community, serving in the military (thank you for your service BTW!), and having to turn his back on his political party of choice. What is of note here is how he says that he left the Republican Party only after the Big Lie of election fraud. That tells me two things, had the Big Lie not occurred, he would still be a Republican, and, he still embraces Republican ideals.
And that last part is what is important here. Republicans are waging a war on transgender people at the moment. For some reason, we are a political hot topic. It’s worth mentioning that I too am a member of the LGBTQIA community and a transgender woman. This is not Joe’s first time targeting the transgender community. In his article he states he is “opposed to the invention of 90 pronouns, but we want transgender people to be free, safe and able to live a good life.” I ask you, where did you get the number 90 from? There are not that many pronouns Sir.
And even if there were that many pronouns, how does that affect you? What is so wrong about someone having a label that fits them? What harm does that cause you or the rest of the world? In a tweet from March 2, you tweeted, “There is a wide area for conversation and differing opinions around trans issues in this country. But this bizarre GOP witch hunt is threatening the freedom, good name, and livelihoods of people trying to do their best for kids using licensed professionals.”
I, and others, asked you to clarify your tweet yet you never responded. That choice of words is inflammatory. Much like the discussions you and I had on FB about trans women in sports. Why is all this suddenly a problem? And why only trans women? Is it because you, and other men like you are so disturbed by the fact that trans women exist? That we weren’t happy living as male species?
Fact is, trans people have been allowed to compete in sports for a very long time and we don’t dominate sports. You never hear about the trans people that compete and lose, that’s not a problem is it? It’s only when we win that it is a problem. The way people speak is it’s like we’re men, which alludes to all men being built just alike. But if we look around us, no two people are built the same way. Men and women, there are many different types of body types and builds.
Trans women lose muscle mass, we lose bone density, our metabolism changes, our fat redistributes, our skin changes, our body hair changes, our sense of smell changes, our sense of taste changes, our vision becomes more vivid! We. Are. Women. The IOC and the NCAA have guidelines in place, which allow us to compete in sports. What about middle and high school age sports you may ask? We had a young lady that was quarterback in middle school, sadly, she moved away. There are many cases of women and girls out-performing men.
Let’s talk about gender affirming care for our trans youth. Do you really know what all that entails? It’s allowing them to use their chosen pronouns and name. It’s allowing them to socially transition. At the onset of puberty, they get a puberty blocker, which is reversible! Only when they are 16 to 18 are they allowed to start taking cross sex hormone therapy, finally going through puberty after all of their friends have.
Statistics show that transgender people, be it youth or adults, that receive gender affirming care and have supportive environments tend to thrive and have less signs of depression or suicidal ideations versus those who are in non-accepting environments. Why are transgender people at increased risk of depression or suicide? Because our existence is being debated constantly by people who have no business debating our existence. Every single major medical and mental health organization supports gender-affirming care in our youth. Listen to the professionals.
The only thing transgender people deserve is equality enshrined into law. We need the equality act. We need protections like the rest of the population. I am tired of seeing my transgender siblings murdered for existing, for committing suicide because they aren’t accepted by family and are left alone in this world. These are fights the rest of the LGB community has already gone through and we are only now getting to fight this fight.
Yet we are the ones that fought for you to have the equality you have. Don’t forget Stonewall, don’t forget our equality was sacrificed time and again for the greater good. Learn and know our history. All means all. There is nothing to debate about my transgender community. We are human and deserve the same rights as the rest of the human population.
If you can’t forward the transgender agenda which is equality and to stop killing us, then it doesn’t matter what political party you are, you won’t get my vote and honestly have no business running as a Democrat.
Lillith Raine Campos – pronouns: she/her/hers – is vice chair of the Onslow County LGBTQ+ Center Board.
