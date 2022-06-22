Hearings of the findings of the investigative committee of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection are being televised on major networks.
Even Fox News came late to the party and began covering the hearing on Monday, June 13.
Testimony of members of Donald Trump’s campaign, including Attorney General William Barr, and even his own family members, Ivanka and Jared Kushner, testified under oath that they told the then-president that he lost the election and that there had been no fraud that would overturn the election results. They told him these unpleasant facts again and again.
Yet Donald Trump continued to tell the American people that the election had been stolen from him, and that Georgia’s Attorney General “needs to find 11,780 votes,” that there had been widespread fraud. He and his lawyer John Eastman came up with a last-ditch ploy to have Mike Pence illegally foul the confirmation of electoral votes, even though members of his team told him Pence did not have the legal power to do that.
Trump continued to rev up his supporters, collect $250 million from them for a fund that never existed, and tell them to come to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6.
“It is going to be wild,” Trump said, to get his supporters to come. And many did. They came determined to prevent the formal counting of electoral votes and the declaration of Joe Biden the winner, because they believed a president of the United States would not lie.
So, what happens now? How do loyal followers of Donald J. Trump face the exposed fact that their leader lied and misled them in a way that William Barr called “detached from reality.
This is a President who simply could not face the truth: he lost the election. Our democracy, our elections, our form of government must not be overturned by any president or candidate whose desire for power would lead him or her to try to overturn any election results.
How can those who truly believed the Great Lie accept the truth? The easy way is to watch the hearings.
But many have refused. What you don’t know can’t hurt you. Or can it?
Ann von Hoorn lives in Cape Carteret.
