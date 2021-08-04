It was difficult and disappointing to read in the July 21 edition of this paper that two unvaccinated people died from COVID-19 in Onslow County recently. Reading that cases are rising at the alarming rate of 163 percent in a week as of July 19 is also difficult.
According to the CDC, Onslow County has one of the highest rates of vaccine hesitancy in all of North Carolina. I can’t help but wonder why and if we will ever reach herd immunity here.
Some questions for the unvaccinated:
Is it because you can’t? It’s understandable if your immune system is compromised enough already and your medical recommendation is to not get the vaccine at this time. You’ll surely take the safety precautions needed to avoid being exposed.
If you haven’t gotten the vaccine because you just won’t, you are the people that need to re-think your position. Please re-think.
From Facebook posts and comments, I’ve gleaned a few bits of information. For instance, a few weeks ago there was a post from a mother whose intent was to rally other parents of school-age children to accost the Onslow County Board of Education and pressure the board against mask-wearing when students return to school in the fall. The parents who jumped onboard said it was for the good of their children. But was it?
There were a few reasonable thinking adults following and giving opinions. One parent said that Gov. Roy Cooper had not set guidelines yet but that she’d heard that mask mandates were to be set by individual school boards based on county-by-county infection rates. That was fact.
Some of the comments that followed were very telling. For example, “Why are you letting Cooper tell you how to live your life? He wasn’t elected either.” It seems that parent is not getting vaccinated or making her children wear a mask for political reasons. She doesn’t believe in the outcome of the election process we experienced in November. It doesn’t sound like her concern is actually for her children’s well-being.
Based on the report released by the board of education last week, masks in Onslow County Schools will be optional in the coming year. But there is also evidence that as cases rise, a mask mandate could be reinstated.
Some parents think they did a superior job of teaching their own kids during the shut-downs and in fact, did a much better job at teaching than public schools have done. Yet, they are planning to send their kids to school this fall without a mask no matter the guidelines set by the county. My advice to them is to teach your kids at home if you don’t like the outcome of the school board’s decision about masks or respect Onslow’s dedicated and hardworking teachers. I’m sure there’s not one teacher in this county or country that wants to repeat the mask mandate of the previous school year. However, because of low vaccination rates among adults and teens, mask mandates could be a reality.
Is your vaccine hesitancy because of “freedom?” Or because you are stubborn and can’t be told what is good for you? Yes, you’re free to choose. You have chosen to put yourself at risk. You have chosen not to do what you can to keep your family safe. You have chosen not to do your part in defeating this deadly virus. Enjoy your “freedom” but don’t be shocked or complain if we face new lockdowns. And don’t be complaining if masks are required at school. You had a chance to prevent that by getting vaccinated so that children too young for the vaccine can go to school without restrictions. It takes a village, as the saying goes.
There are Facebook memes and posts from those unvaccinated individuals who make fun of the vaccinated and say things to discourage those who are undecided. Just stop discouraging others. Perhaps they will choose safety for themselves, and help businesses and schools stay open. They may choose to help their family and friends stay healthy. They may choose the possibility of a mild case of COVID over hospitalization or death if they get infected.
In my opinion it’s time for adults to start reasoning through all things related to the pandemic. Forget politics. Forget being stubborn. The variants are here and affecting all of us. This may mean booster shots will be needed. I’m all for it.
Now, think about the flu vaccine. Shots are offered every year and millions of people take them. We older adults received many vaccines as children and we are still around to speak of it. We haven’t succumbed to measles, mumps, rubella, chicken pox, small pox or polio. We get vaccines for tetanus, diphtheria, tuberculosis, and whooping cough. Certain vaccines are still required for children to attend school or for travel to foreign countries. Why is the COVID-19 vaccine so different?
It’s not, unless you make it so for all the wrong reasons.
Tideland News contributor Carol Hartsoe writes from her home in Bear Creek.
