Elections are a critical part of any representative democracy; they affect everyone. It is through elections that we determine who will lead our towns, cities, counties, states, and the country. The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights puts it best, “Voting is the language of American democracy. The ability to participate in civic life – to have a voice in choosing the elected officials whose decisions impact our lives, families, and communities – is at the core of what it means to be an American.” Something so crucial, so essential should be valued, cherished, and supported.
Unfortunately, in the current fiscal year (FY 2022-2023), most North Carolina counties spent less on elections per voter than the national average. Onslow County was one of them. In fact, out of all the 83 counties studied in a 2022 NC Budget and Tax Center report, Onslow County ranked last in elections funding per voter. Onslow spent $5.12 per voter compared with the national average of $17.10. That’s $11.98 less than the national average.
What’s even more concerning? Our state’s underfunded elections appear to be tied to low voter turnout.
Turnout declined in 2022 compared with 2018. When comparing the Budget and Tax Center’s report with 2022 North Carolina voter turnout data, there is a clear correlation. As a county’s funding on elections per voter increased for the last budget year (FY 2022-23), that county’s turnout for 2022 also tended to increase.
The converse was also true. Out of North Carolina’s 100 counties, Onslow had the lowest voter turnout in 2022, only 37.25 percent; well below the statewide turnout, which was around 51 percent.
Onslow also ranked last in elections funding and last in voter turnout, far from a coincidence.
Fortunately, there’s still time for counties like Onslow to fully invest in upcoming elections.
The last fiscal year with fall municipal elections and a March presidential primary was the 2019-20 year. This upcoming FY 2023-24 budget year will also feature fall municipal elections and a presidential primary in March. Therefore, when examining this year’s election budget, the 2019-20 cycle is the most comparable fiscal year.
When comparing Onslow’s FY 2019-20 budget with other counties in the region, the results are striking. Despite having a smaller voting age population, Brunswick County spent over $300,000 more on elections during the 2019-20 fiscal year. Adjoining Carteret County has a voting age population less than half of Onslow’s. So it’s not surprising that Carteret had over $10,000,000 fewer dollars in their county’s general fund compared to Onslow for the 2019-20 fiscal year. What is surprising is that Carteret County budgeted more money for elections during that fiscal year ($746,800) than Onslow ($632,044).
The $740,471 proposed by Onslow County commissioners for this year’s budget is an increase from the 2019-20 fiscal year, but it is still less than Carteret County’s budget from from FY 2019-20 ($746,800) and far less than nearby Brunswick County’s budget from FY 2019-20 ($990,249).
These election funds can easily be spread thin. County boards of elections are responsible for administering elections at the local level. Enormous work is required to run fair, accessible and secure elections. To do so, election departments must be funded properly. County boards of elections are responsible for recruiting and paying full-time and part-time staff, recruiting and paying poll workers to cover early voting sites and each of the county’s voting precincts.
Boards of elections must also find locations to serve as early voting sites and voting precincts and pay any costs associated with using the sites. Election departments also answer public records requests, maintain and update voter rolls, conduct post election audits and inspect and maintain voting equipment. County boards of elections are responsible for the storage of all polling place supplies, which include voting machines, voting booths, ballots, envelopes, forms, pens, signs, folders, phones and equipment to assist those with disabilities. Enough of each of these items must be available during the 17-day early voting period and on Election Day. Election departments also need space to securely store sensitive material such as voted ballots and voting machine data.
Having talked to county boards of elections throughout the state, I know that the budget elections officials propose to the county is usually not ideal, but reflects the best they think they can get.
Onslow County’s election budget certainly has not been ideal and the inadequate funding has had a real impact. For example, the Onslow County Board of Elections is using a Ring video doorbell donated by a member of the public for security. The board also lacks the basic equipment to stream their meetings to the public.
Because the elections department has not been properly funded, they have been forced to go back to the county commissioners and ask for additional funding just to make it through the year.
In March, the Onslow County Board of Elections asked the county for about $85,000 in additional money to have enough funds to sustain its operations through the 2022-23 fiscal year. Clearly, this inefficient process is not a reasonable way to run a county department, let alone one as essential and critical as elections.
This year there are reasons to believe more funding than usual is necessary. The North Carolina General Assembly has introduced Senate Bill 89. it would prohibit the state board of elections, a county board of elections, or a county board of commissioners from supplementing their budgets with private monetary donations, directly or indirectly, for conducting elections or employing individuals on a temporary basis. In 2020, 97 of North Carolina’s 100 counties used private funds like these to provide invaluable resources to keep voters safe and votes secure during the height of the pandemic. Onslow was one of them. If Senate Bill 89 passes, none of that money would be available when voters need it most.
Additionally, due to a recent NC Supreme Court ruling, North Carolinians must show ID at the polls starting with municipal elections this fall. County boards of elections will need additional funds to administer IDs and educate the public on this significant change.
Moreover, county boards of elections throughout the state and country have seen an increase in public records requests following the 2020 election. Enough staff is required to answer those requests in a timely fashion.
Despite being one of North Carolina’s largest and fastest growing counties, Onslow’s election funding has decreased over the last six years, either in total or as a percentage of the total county budget. While the county’s proposed budget of $740,471 is an improvement over the 2019-20 fiscal year, it is not nearly enough. This budget still puts it well behind counties like Brunswick with similar voting age populations.
A budget reflects a statement of priorities. What you decide to spend money on reflects the things you care about. I can’t think of anything more central to a healthy, well-functioning democracy, or anything more patriotic than supporting fully funded elections in Onslow and across our state.
Tyler Daye is policy and civic engagement manager with Common Cause NC.
