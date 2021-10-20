John Davis is mayor of Swansboro. His comments are in reference to a story by Jimmy Williams printed in the newspaper on Sept. 29. The story is posted on the Tideland News website.
Because the Tideland News chose to publish a story that failed to tell the whole story (“Mayor Facing Harsh Criticism”), I felt compelled to write this letter for the benefit of those who call Swansboro home.
In the months following Hurricane Florence, our board of commissioners began discussing the need for an emergency operations center (EOC). The current public safety building had been reported unsafe by our fire personnel prior to 2017. The board voted to contract the Wooten Engineering Company to provide a study on the needs of our community. The findings of this study as presented to the board indicated a need for a more robust structure for our first responders. Studies like this are the first step required to request grants and financial assistance.
Now that you have the appropriate background knowledge, all of which can be found in public record, let me put the events that followed in their proper perspective.
At a function Representative George Cleveland and I mutually attended, I had the opportunity to have a “hallway conversation” with him. As we discussed local needs in our state, I mentioned that Swansboro needs an emergency operations center, and asked if there might be funds available in the state budget for that purpose. Throughout the next weeks, I was able to speak to both Representative George Cleveland and Senator Mike Lazzara regarding the need for state funding to help finance the emergency operations center as referenced above. Representative Cleveland requested additional information, which I was happy to have sent to him. The information I requested our town manager provide to Rep. Cleveland was the report from the Wooten Company that had already been provided to and reviewed by the commissioners. The documents were all agenda-level documents published on the web for public viewing. Both Representative Cleveland and Senator Lazzara saw the importance of protecting our first responders and made a line-item budget request for the emergency operations center in Swansboro. There has been no location chosen; town staff and commissioners will work together on this, and commissioners will have the final say. The money is earmarked specifically for the municipality of Swansboro, which means a location inside the city limits must be chosen.
I firmly believe in the freedom of the press and its attempt to publish the truth, and I appreciate that we have a local newspaper. Many communities are not so fortunate. I hope we will continue to have a local newspaper covering the news next week, next month and for the years to come. But everybody knows there are two sides to every story. I am unsure why the Tideland News felt compelled to write a story that left out so many important details. What I am sure of is that I will take advantage of every chance I have to advocate for town we call home. There is a saying that luck is where preparation meets opportunity. I was prepared, and I had and took the opportunity to make an important request for our town. The result is potentially a life-saving emergency operations center that will serve our first responders, who selflessly serve our town, for many years to come.
Thank you for allowing me to set the record straight, and please, next time, if there is an issue with any action I am reported to have taken, just ask me about it.
