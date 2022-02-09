The world population grew a bit in 2021, according to the Population Reference Bureau. PRB analyzes population trends in countries throughout the world and focuses on changes in fertility rates in some areas.
The interesting conclusions the PRB draws come from its data sheets – compilations of population data broken down by regions and demographics.
One conclusion is that the total fertility rate has dropped from 3.2 in 1990 to 2.3 today. This measurement of lifetime births per woman reflects the slowing increases in world population. While at first blush this statistic would seem encouraging, the problem is population growth is very uneven. By way of example, PRB points to Tanzania and Spain. The two countries started in 2012 with almost same population. Tanzania is expected to more than double its population from 2012 to 2050, growing from 48 million to 138 million. In Spain during the same period of time, the population will increase only slightly, from 46 million to 48 million. The reasons for this huge difference are the wide differences in the total fertility rate, which is currently 5.4 children per woman in Tanzania and 1.4 children per woman in Spain.
PRB also projects that by 2050 some 39 countries will have fewer people than they have now. Russia and Ukraine will both lose population in that period, for example. In contrast, PRB comments that continuing rapid population growth in Africa is producing a strikingly younger population--more than 40 percent of the people who live throughout Africa are under 15 years old. PRB mentions Europe specifically; it is likely that Europe will suffer long-term population decline because of its low fertility. PRB notes, “Europe is likely to be the first region in history to see long term population decline, largely as a result of low fertility in Eastern Europe and Russia. Europe’s population is projected to decrease from 740 million to 732 million by 2050. The 27 EU countries, around 502 million in population, should roughly maintain their current size, even with increases in the elderly population compared with younger age groups.”
Of course, all of this change in fertility rates will also impact the U.S. population. The census bureau reports that the U.S. population grew 0.1 percent, which means that we now have a population of 331.9 million. Wall Street Journal columnists Paul Overburg and Janet Adamy state that the U.S. added 393,000 people in 2021; that included 148,000 more births than deaths. Overburg and Adamy add that the pandemic became increasingly important in influencing the rate of population growth in the U.S. While growth had been slowing in the U.S., it had still averaged more than 2 million yearly over the last decade. Now, even life expectancy declined 1.8 years to 77 years in 2020.
It should be added that almost all of the population growth is taking place within the borders of the very poor developing countries. In fact, the poorest of these nations will see the greatest percentage increases. The poorest developing countries will continue to be beset by lack of capital, low levels of education, and difficulties in feeding their rapidly growing populations. This has not changed in more than the last 50 years and is unlikely to change in the near future. The suffering of these very low-income countries is likely to continue for a long time.
Author and educator Dave Kaplan writes from his home in Santa Barbara, Calif.
