Many of you, like me, remember 9/11 like it was yesterday. For those of us alive on that fateful September day, it’s one of life’s defining moments. I was on active duty with the US Marines engaged in flight training at McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita, Kan. I had commercial flight reservations to return home to New Bern on Sept. 13.
During a break in our training, we watched TV film of an aircraft hitting the first of the twin towers in New York. It was being reported as a possible aircraft mishap, à la the B-25 that mistakenly crashed into the Empire State Building in July 1945 … as opposed to an intentional act of violence. By the time we finished our training mission, the second tower had been attacked.
We then knew we were at war. It seemed as if the world was coming to an end.
In addition to all commercial and general aviation flights across the US, the Department of Defense was ordered to land all military flights by the FAA except for those to be used in defense of the attack against our nation that was underway.
We all longed for someone to hug to ease our collective fears and anger over the loss of life and the unprovoked attack on our homeland. But getting home to North Carolina from Kansas and to my wife would be a long, arduous wait. I settled in for many days, perhaps weeks, of delays in seeing her again.
And now, with apologies to Paul Harvey, is “the rest of the story”.
Almost exactly 18 years earlier, Capt. Pete Scialabba, USMC, was one of the 241 Americans killed in the Beirut Barracks terrorist bombing on Oct. 23, 1983. His son Scott was 14 years old on the day his dad was buried in November 1983. There was no mistaking that Scott was Pete’s son. Scott looked just like his dad.
Pete Scialabba was an infantry officer. Scott grew up to follow in his dad’s footsteps and became a Marine too, but chose the wild blue yonder over his dad’s brown ground mud. Even though we served at different Marine Corps Air Stations in NC (he at New River and me at Cherry Point) we both flew the same aircraft, knew each other, and were even neighbors.
That happens a lot in the Marines. It’s a small, tight, loyal service.
A year before 9/11, Scott Scialabba was stuck in Wichita. His commercial flight had been canceled and it was going to be several days before he could get rescheduled to get home. His wife called my wife asking if there was any chance I was near Wichita so I could bring him home. As it turned out I was on my way to Wichita to pick up some Cherry Point Marines completing training at McConnell AFB and we made room in our Beech King Air to add Scott to the passenger manifest and we flew home together.
Fast forward to Sept. 12, 2001.
Arlene knew I would be delayed getting home, perhaps for weeks, given the FAA groundings ordered across the country. She needed that hug as much as I did. Remembering that Scott’s wife had called her a year earlier, Arlene called Scott’s wife and asked if Scott could help.
As it turned out, and unbeknownst to either of us, Scott happened to be in Wichita, sitting on the McConnell AFB flight line, “turning and burning (jet fuel).” When I reached him by phone, he requested I hurry up to catch his plane back to North Carolina. He did not want to shut down his aircraft for fear of being prohibited to restart his engines and take off given 9/11’s horrific events.
Getting aboard Scott’s aircraft, I put on headsets and over the inter-cockpit communication system we talked about Scott’s dad and the irony of 9/11 happening 18 years after his dad was killed in Beirut – also by terrorists – and how one reaps what one sows. We talked about Karma, how what goes around comes around.
Scott, my subordinate at that time (I was a lieutenant colonel, he a captain) was my hero that day. I was always grateful for my dedicated and loyal fellow Marines, but particularly so this day.
On the flight home, airborne for hours across, and being so grateful for, America’s heartland from Kansas to North Carolina, we talked very informally with bored FAA air traffic controllers. Communication with the FAA is generally very perfunctory and professional except in this case on Sept. 12, one day after the twin towers were taken down, the Pentagon was attacked, and the crash occurred in Shanksville.
Air Traffic Control is a very stressful and busy job. ATC controllers are generally never “bored.” But they were bored on Sept. 12. Why? Our Beech King Air aircraft happened to be just one of a miniscule number of aircraft (all military) permitted to be airborne over the entire continental US, according to the FAA controllers with whom we were conversing. Daily there are thousands upon thousands of flights airborne over the continental US. That day, on Sept. 12, we were one of three aircraft in the wild blue yonder.
Why was Scott permitted to take off from McConnell AFB and return us home to North Carolina and to our wives and families on Sept. 12? A few lowly Marines, amongst thousands of stranded passengers (including, I’m quite certain, politicians, military brass and CEOs) were permitted to fly home on Sept. 12 for our much-needed hugs. Why?
Whatever the reason, I believe Scott’s dad, Capt. Pete Scialabba, USMC, had a role. Thanks Pete for everything. God rest your soul.
Former Swansboro resident Barry Fetzer writes from his home in Southern Pines.
