Doris Jane Cotton, 97, of Swansboro, passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the Landings of Swansboro with her family by her side.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Swansboro United Methodist Church with Revs. Susan Pate Greenwood and Rachel Moser officiating. Entombment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park in Morehead City. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
She was born June 21, 1924, in Plymouth, NC, a daughter of the late Jack W. and Doris Brown Read.
Jane was a secretary for six generals aboard Camp Lejeune. She was a member of Swansboro United Methodist Church for over 40 years and loved to spend time with her family and friends.
She is survived by daughters, Jane Taylor of the home and Beth Cotton of Durham; son, John Cotton (Linda) of Stella; grandchildren, Mark Hayes of Jacksonville and Travis Cotton (Kelly) of Hope Mills; and three great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at stjude.org or to the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org.
