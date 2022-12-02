Aubrey Earl Lincoln, Jr., 96, of Hubert, died Monday, November 28, 2022, at Naval Hospital at Camp Lejeune.
A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org.
